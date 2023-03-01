Olivia Johnson mug

Olivia Johnson

What the early to mid-2000s did to my eyebrows is unforgivable. 

Now I’m pushing 30 and begging for all the over-plucked hairs to come back. This in-between growing process, the one between pencil thin and plentiful, is awkward. I used to call them my apocalypse eyebrows because this is what I would look like during the end of the world.

