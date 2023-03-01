What the early to mid-2000s did to my eyebrows is unforgivable.
Now I’m pushing 30 and begging for all the over-plucked hairs to come back. This in-between growing process, the one between pencil thin and plentiful, is awkward. I used to call them my apocalypse eyebrows because this is what I would look like during the end of the world.
This issue has been ongoing for the last few years but has taken the forefront of my forehead more recently since I bought a full-length mirror in a room with natural light.
My old house was darker and only had a small mirror. So small that you could only look at your top or bottom half at any given moment. Then to get the full effect of your outfit, you have to close your eyes and use your imagination to put them back together.
As for my eyebrows, the 2005 version of me was over-plucking, over-shaving and over-waxing them. The worst part is I was going to a nice spa to get them waxed by a professional. The wax tech who did it is going straight to eyebrow hell for her crimes against me.
I reminisce on old pictures and recoil at the nubs above my eyes. Eyebrows naturally have a tail end to them, and the wax tech took them right off. I hope they’re resting in eyebrow heaven and far away from the hot wax torture they endured.
If you see me around town, please applaud the tiny hairs that have fought to grow back. Not all of them have made it.
Lately, I’m figuring out why I bother so much with my eyebrows. Or the rest of the hair on my body.
A core memory burnt into my brain’s wrinkles is one of the next-door neighbor boy asking why I didn’t shave my legs. Horrified that a childhood crush was even asking, I’m sure this memory will be one of the last ones to go once I get dementia.
I was about 8 years old when it happened, which marks about 20 straight years of worrying about tiny hairs.
But the early 2000s made me worry about the rest of my hair too. One of the technological advancements at the time was the wet-to-dry flat iron, where you take the fragile and wet strands on your head and smash them between two 400-degree plates. You knew that it was working when it would sizzle and smoke.
God forbid my bangs to be curly. Straighten them down flat, flat to my face. Then hairspray them stiff. Stiff enough to survive any Minnesota weather formation. A bonus is that this hairstyle helps to hide the nubby eyebrows above your eyes.
Thank God I grew up when I did, when most pictures were a little blurry.
