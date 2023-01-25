I finally watched the first movie “Avatar” the other evening. Although the entire movie had many impactful moments, one line really stood out for me.
I see you.
In the movie, the phrase is a formal greeting and a sign of respect. When I heard it I thought it was a very powerful expression. It suggests that the person being spoken to is important to the one saying it. The simple statement expresses that the relationship between the two, whatever the connection is, is important. It matters.
Dismissing someone or ignoring them and the problems that may or may not go with them is easy. It’s far easier than acknowledging them and what their needs or wants may be. It’s frequently easier than helping them. But helping them may be just as simple as “seeing” them. By letting people talk out loud, sometimes the problems work themselves out. Oftentimes when bouncing things off of someone who is actively listening, people can form better plans or more logical objectives.
Understandably, life is difficult for many of us. Everyone gets through hard times in different ways. Some might send a text message to simply get a response, letting them know that they matter enough for another to text back. From a personal perspective, asking for help is not always an easy thing to do. If someone has had the courage to ask for help, it may make it easier to help them. We may not feasibly be able to provide their specific needs, but maybe there is another solution.
Communication is power. By sharing experiences it can help us connect and hopefully provide solutions. Stay in touch with your loved ones, let them know you care and are willing to listen. Make recommendations to those experiencing difficulties. I think most of all, simply accepting someone for who they are can make a difference in how they view themselves. Forgive them if need be. Encourage and help them to find and get whatever help they need. Take their feelings seriously. If someone doesn’t choose to talk about their situation, maybe just hang out, have coffee, catch a movie.
Locally, Aitkin County Health and Human Services’ mission is, “To assist citizens, preserve families and promote dignity, safety, health, responsibility and self sufficiency.” Contact them at 218-927-7200 or 800-328-3744. I’m sure if they can’t help, they can point people in the right direction.
Just by listening to someone, it may help them feel seen, it may send a message that they matter, they are important, no matter what their background or situation is.
I’m here and I see you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.