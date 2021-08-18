Admittedly, last summer was, well, a bit of a bummer.
Throughout the state, events were canceled. The Aitkin County Fair went down and so did the Minnesota State Fair. Among the local festivals, Riverboat Heritage Days and Wild Rice Days went by the wayside.
Everyone tried to keep their (masked) chins up, but let’s face it – COVID-19 kept us all away from a lot of what we enjoy.
Now, though, everything seems to be opened – and area festivals are drawing in the crowds. In fact, while interviewing the grand marshal of Wild Rice Days, Dr. Dave Winegar, he offered a perspective on the small city of just 392 people.
He said, simply, that when he first experienced Wild Rice Days, he was pleasantly surprised by the 4,000-6,000 people who come for the annual event.
How crazy is it that small-town rural Minnesota draws the crowds it does for these small festivals? Just doing the math, the number of visitors for Wild Rice Days outnumbers the population by about 12-to-1 or 15-to-1, depending on the 4,000-6,000 number.
And it’s not just McGregor. Watching the streets of downtown Aitkin pack full of people for the annual parade and other events tied to Riverboat Days, it was clear people have found a niche they enjoy in northeast Minnesota.
While the last month has been difficult with high temperatures, low water levels and haze from wildfires to the north, these past two weekends have been cooler, we’ve finally gotten some rain – and the people both from the area and from outside of it have had something to celebrate.
As we wind our way slowly toward fall – and with it, high school football, fall festivals and the pumpkin spice of autumn – it’s been great to be able to get out and about. There’s been plenty to enjoy and there appears to be plenty more to come.
So get outside, if you can, and enjoy the weather and the weekend festivities. Pick up a wild rice pancake (yum!) or a grilled ear of corn. Play a little pickleball or listen to some music. Try something new or go back to something tried and true.
But take the time to enjoy what we have around us. It’s certainly the right time to do so!
