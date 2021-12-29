As we go into our third year of a pandemic, we have learned to be thankful for things different from, say 2019.
Dare I say these things this year were not as much material items but people-focused. Maybe you had family members or friends who survived the virus. Or maybe some who did not.
Time spent with, and memories of, those loved ones are imprinted forever, probably more so because of the circumstances of the last two years.
What have we learned? I’ll venture to say a number of things. Life is tenuous and really always has been. Coronavirus has prematurely taken many old and young from us, with no time to prepare. We have learned to respect the personal space of others as never before. We have learned that there are likely more value systems than we were ever aware of. Respect for the beliefs of others is something we also learned.
I never dreamed I would find a new appreciation for toilet paper, hand sanitizer or cleaning supplies! Never have I ever used as many cleaning supplies as in the last two years.
Are we more appreciative of the things we have? That old car or truck is all we need. Even though more costly today, it’s well and good to repair those vehicles and reduce our driving to afford the fuel. It’s reminiscent of rationing items during World War II. And isn’t this pandemic a war of sorts?
Is it possible we should have saved more rainy-day funds? Should we have helped more needy people and nonprofit groups? Should we have been more sensitive and empathetic to people outside our circle of relatives and friends?
Has our faith in God diminished or is it stronger than ever? That faith is tested when a loved one is lost to COVID-19 or when homes, cities or businesses are destroyed in a natural disaster. Don’t the questions begin: Why did this happen to me or she or he? Why was my city selected for this disaster? What did I do wrong to bring on this calamity?
Christian Bible Studies said, “While it’s neurotic rather than Christian to welcome suffering, and no intelligent and comprehending Christian would welcome suffering for its own sake, the Bible actually makes it quite clear that faith in Jesus Christ does not guarantee a good life, but a perfect eternity. Indeed, there is more prediction in Scripture of a struggle on earth for the believer than there is of gain and success.”
The fact is there is evil in this world. Let’s not be the source of that evil but share love. Can we do this in 2022? I sure hope so.
