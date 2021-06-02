Mid-morning Monday, in the midst of the craziness we call deadline at the Aitkin Independent Age, I had a revelation.
It’s no secret that deadlines in the news businesses are stressful. The common joke has always been: “what happens on deadline, stays on deadline.” Simply put, we learn to let the small stuff go.
But Monday morning was special. Sitting at my desk, I flashed back to my childhood. Trying to think of something happy, my brain went for...wait for it...
“Happy Happy Joy Joy!”
The funny thing is, I never watched “Ren and Stimpy” – and still haven’t. The famous tagline just happened to be from close to my generation, the song is addictively silly – and, well, it stuck.
I can honestly say that not too many things make me laugh like I did as a child. So, it probably stands to reason that most of that stuff that does IS from my childhood. I’m sure we all have sensory memories that take us back to that time – as wide and varied as humanity itself.
If you’re ever looking for something to make you chuckle, relax, laugh, smile or just generally zen out, these are a few of my favorites:
• The feel of water lapping against your body on a warm, sunny day at a lake or ocean – The sun warm on your back. The sand or rocks underneath your feet, and the water all around you, waiting for you to get the courage to duck your head under it.
• The taste of fresh, hot-off-the-stove fair food – Fair food, or event concessions, was always a special treat as a child. My personal favorite? Fried dough with marinara sauce and parmesan cheese on top. Add in a nice Italian soda – still a fan of blackberry and strawberry – and it’s a great summer tradition.
• The smell of salt water in the air – I admit, I’m the odd Midwesterner who loves the ocean. I can’t help it, as I grew up in Connecticut for 14 years before moving back to Wisconsin (and now Minnesota). There’s nothing like the crisp smell of salt in the air. It’s a combination of sand and salt and scent like no other.
• The sound of a good rainstorm – I have to admit, I like a good thunderstorm during the summer. I’m not a fan of damage, but there’s so much to appreciate about rain drumming against a roof, the sound of water replenishing the Earth – a reminder of Mother Nature being in control.
• The sight of a beautiful sunset – Not sure I have to say much here. Watching the sun go down and grace the sky with varying shades of orange, pink, purple and blue never gets old.
