To say we live in trying times right now is a bit of an understatement.
For close to a year, we’ve been asked to social distance from friends, wear masks and stay away from public places. As a result, we’re all looking for various methods to cope.
With so much reduced to video viewing – everything from municipal meetings to church services are now online – it’s no wonder there are comments now being made about screen fatigue.
That doesn’t mean, though, that there aren’t gems to be found for your viewing pleasure. I’m not talking about binge-watching a favorite show on Netflix, though. I’m talking about a nice little niche on YouTube thanks to Canterbury Cathedral.
Regarded as one of the oldest and most famous Christian structures – as well as the head of the Church of England – Canterbury has also joined the technological revolution. The church began a YouTube page in 2009 and began broadcasting all kinds of services this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morning and evening prayer is available, as are Evensong and the Eucharist. For many faithful, that is a tremendous comfort. Watching the daily broadcasts from the cathedral offers what feels like a bit of one-on-one time with God, through the words of Dean Robert Willis and Canon Emma Pennington.
A friend made me aware of the broadcasts earlier in the year, knowing I would get great joy from the frequent visitors to the outside morning and evening prayer. Those visitors vary from day to day. Sometimes it is Canon Emma’s dog, Flossie. Other times, it is one of the four cats that call the grounds home – or pigs, chickens and the resident duck.
One of the Canterbury cats, Tiger, caught the attention of many viewers earlier this year. A typical kitty, Tiger would join the dean not only for prayers but to help himself to the milk on the dean’s tea tray.
A few months after he began appearing, Tiger disappeared. He needed surgery, and lost a leg as a result.
Recently, Tiger has been a frequent visitor again – and a frequent thief of the dean’s milk and attentions during prayer.
There is a graceful reminder of the importance of blessing the beasts and the children throughout Canterbury’s daily videos. It is a reminder that God is present in all forms of life, at all times. It is a reminder that love comes in all forms. It is a reminder that blessings come both large and small.
In listening to the daily prayers, regardless of religious affliation, I am reminded of all of this. I take solace in not only the love of God, but the blessing of his animals.
And for a time each day, I am calm.
