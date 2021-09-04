The last week in July marked the annual memorial for Anishinaabeg who died after being manipulated by the colonial government.
This year the event was “virtual” because of construction going on at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sandy Lake Dam — the location of the memorial.
The people, after having been removed from their traditional lands, were unprepared for the coming winter. They had been promised money and supplies in return, but those were not forthcoming, so they came to Sandy Lake to await the government representative who would enable their survival. The story has often been told, but in essence, the people’s trust was misplaced and hundreds perished in a winter storm.
This story is not so different from what we are experiencing in 2021. Many Americans lack the basic skills to feed themselves. They have been brainwashed into thinking that “the government” will take care of them. Government agents approve the use of chemical food production that results in impaired health of individuals and the environment. The medical-industrial complex has many solutions, for those who have money. Young people are experiencing impaired fertility. Virtually every family is experiencing cancer. Many people have lost the ability to think critically or understand basic principles of argumentation and logic.
And yet, they have not reclaimed the right to grow and eat healthy food. Trust in the goverment’s protection is misplaced. Why would the Food and Drug Administration renew Bayer’s license to produce herbicides made from glyphosate, when research has demonstrated that it causes leaky gut and related syndromes and likely cancer?
Why does the government fail to support small food-producing farms and contract with large producers of chemically grown produce and feedlot-raised meats so that they can give away boxes of dubious quality food to people who were unable to work because of government shutdowns?
Why are school lunches still allowed to contain herbicides, insecticides and fungicides?
Canning jars are an essential item for the self-sufficient gardener in the Midwest. Last summer, canning jars were unavailable. Farmers market vendors and self-sufficiency fans were panicked and combing the garage sales for jars. This year they are starting to come back in stock, at greatly increased prices, but jar lids are still in short supply. Who wants people to be unable to put food up? Colonizers who want to keep a captive audience dependent on fast food and government handouts. Think about it, and don’t give up your right to feed your family quality food.
Plant a garden and can, pickle and dry as much food as you are able. Work with a neighbor or friend — it will be fun, and you will sleep better knowing your family will be fed.
