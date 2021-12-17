Winter, snow and cold is definitely here, Christmas is just ‘round the corner so, of course, I’m thinking about kayaking for hours and miles down a lazy, undulating river in northern Minnesota through the hardwoods, the red and white pines, spruce and balsam, birch and poplar, swamps, then rocky outcrops; half submerged boulders and deadfall, and me, separating the water ahead. Mink, fox, deer, other critters watching me and me watching them. Peaceful. Fulfilling.
Along the way, I think back some years when my wife Kathy and I, her sister and dishonest boyfriend vacationed for a couple weeks in northern Minnesota and Canada, camping and canoeing the lakes and rivers with time on our side. Until, driving down a dusty dirt road in the middle of nowhere, we came to a narrow bridge over the Vermillion River. We knew the river emptied somewhere downstream into Crane Lake with its islands and rustic campsites. Boyfriend insisted he’d canoed this river to the lake before, said it was calm, had an easy current, no real rapids, that opened into the lake a couple miles downstream. “Let’s do it, pack light. Boyfriend and I’ll come back and get the rest of the gear after we find our island.” Camp for a few days, catch and eat fish, isolate in the wilderness, canoe back upstream when we’re ready.
Paddling down the river through the swamps, the hardwoods, pines, birch, poplar and swamps was all we could ask. Lazy turns, slow current, mostly large boulders passing by. Awesome! “This is the best of our trip,” we high-fived in agreement.
After gliding for some time, having peaceful thoughts, I started hearing a roaring noise, like a twin prop plane revving for takeoff. There was more of the same calm through the swamps and woods ahead, same as before, but that roar kept getting louder. The current was picking up, fast!
Then, a final bend in the river and holy hell was 50 yards ahead; sheer granite walls jutting up 20 and 30 feet on either side, shrouded in a violent mist, stretching out of sight. Our once idling, peaceful river squeezed into these walls, churning a white, violent ridge of foam and boiling mist over and through the boulders. I couldn’t see what was below this churning foam, just violent mist rising. Ominous was a thought. Helpless and fear was another.
Time was running out quick, fighting the current to get to the boulder-strewn shore before the violence. “Boyfriend,” I yelled from behind, “grab a rock on shore and hold on. We’re bailin’, hell with the canoe!” He grabbed and missed, the canoe with four aboard bounced backward into hell, and now I saw over my shoulder what I couldn’t see before: the bad dream drop into the Vermillion Gorge maelstrom!
Of course, we tipped over immediately, the canoe shot out sideways, twirled some on the foam and was gone, sucked into where we were going. As we went over, I grabbed hold of Kathy trying to keep her head (and mine) above water as the beginning of hell grabbed us, tossed us, beat us. “Oh, that helpless feeling.” The canoe came underfoot for a few seconds, tangling our feet in it. We were in a conundrum, with nature at its maddest! Then Kathy was yanked away, out of sight and I was on my own for the rudest, roughest ride of my life; taking turns getting shot out of hell and sucked into it. Forever!
Until finally, at the end of the gorge, the sheer granite cliffs sloped down, the violence ended as fast as it began, changing into a wave to ride onto this destination called Crane Lake. So I planed out and body surfed like I did at Asbury Park and Seaside Heights, New Jersey and thought for an instant, “This is cool!” I swam out there in circles in the calm of the mouth looking back up for Kathy in hell and she wasn’t there. Then the canoe, folded into a perfect V, popped out of the water like a cork beside me. “Oh no,” (cussing and thinking bad thoughts), “where’s Kathy? Oh no!”
Her sister and boyfriend were way up the gorge on a boulder yelling and pointing across to an overhang in the cliff wall. They may as well have been whispering; all I could hear was the Vermillion Gorge. I swam to shore, climbed to the cliff top and followed the scenic trail above where they were pointing, and yelled, and Kathy yelled back! After she was pulled away from me she ended up in a calm eddy under the overhang.
After some ideas and coaxing, I reached a large limb down where she could grab it and pulled her up. SAFE! We walked along the top of the cliff on a walking path with signs reading “VERMILLION GORGE SCENIC OVERLOOK TRAIL. DO NOT LEAVE THE TRAIL.” So Vermillion Gorge has scenic overlook trails. Dishonest boyfriend was a liar or had a terrible memory (his memory was fine). We walked the trail to where the gorge started, where we had met mad nature, followed a path to the pickup and drove to a resort on Crane Lake, minus shoes and any jewelry we had when we got into the canoe, We were bruised, broken and mad at boyfriend. Madder when the desk clerk told us nobody goes down Vermillion Gorge, it’s for sightseeing, not chaos! We could barely walk the next day. Kathy and I went up there a couple years ago and nothing’s changed. Gorgeous trails, mad gorge!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.