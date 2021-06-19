The 4th of July celebration in Swat is just over three weeks away now, anxious farmers are putting up their hay, loose or baled, in the fields on hot summer days, hotter yet up in the hay mow. Farmers are haying, pulling their sickle mower or hay conditioner, their dump rake or side delivery rake, their square or round baler, or no baler, pulling the hay wagon, some throwing bales, some putting up loose hay with the hay loader behind. Anxious they are to get their hay cut and raked, baled or loose, into the mow before the rain, smiling they got a good crop to put up!
Anxious too for the 4th of July celebration coming up in Swat. Maybe spruce up the Farmall H or John Deere B or fancy Ford Jublilee, drive it in the big parade down Main Street, start up the hill off old 35, take second gear downhill, slow; waving back, both sides, to the cheering street-lined, shoulder-to-shoulder crowd of wild and waving spectators from everywhere. Then throttle it up right through downtown Swat, past the pool hall and the General Store, cross the tracks if no trains coming and pull into the rail siding or hayfield on the edge of town; get off their lined up, spruced-up tractors to watch back up Main Street for the other 4th of July attractions streaming slow downhill through the crowds from everywhere. Exhilarating!
Floats of tractors and hay wagons follow, draped in crepe paper, bedsheets, gunny sacks and such, hay bales for furniture, Jed Clampett hillbillies throwing out candies and gum and stuffed socks to the cheering, anxious crowd. Late model fancy cars then come down the street. A shiny ’56 Ford Crown Victoria comes every year, leads the fancy car parade, wins all the time with its layers of polished chrome accenting the smooth beige rooftop! Model As, Model Ts, a T Bucket comes down the hill drawing the comment, “Lookit there! We had one of them. You remember, don’t you?” from one old timer to another old timer or to his old timer wife. Mixed in on parade day, a few old Harleys and Indians and their rowdy riders blow out their loud pipes, drawing the unapproving, tilted down and sideways look of the local church ladies sitting so nice on their lawn chairs on the church lawn halfway down the hill from old 35. And that’s it for the big parade for the kids and grownups, farmers and town folks and out-of-towners.
Then the kids’ fun begins with the foot races, the gunny sack races, the tie-your-inside-ankles-together races, bicycle races; time for kids to get rowdy because the parade’s over, the street’s safe. Get some pop at the pool hall, Nut Goodie candy bar at the General Store, let the folks know you’re good, ask, “Can we stay a while longer?”
And in no time, it’s time to take the Farmall H, the John Deere B, the fancy Ford Jubilee and the other tractors back home, out to the hayfield, hook up to the hay wagon and put up hay. “It was a good parade this year, wasn’t it? You have fun?,” the dad asked. “Yeah, I had fun!” the kid answered. “Cool, now let’s throw some bales on that wagon, stack them straight and tight, we got a rough road ahead. Hear me?” “Yeah!.” “You can drive, keep it in second, kid!”
