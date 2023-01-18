Well folks, I watch a lot of basketball every year and I have noticed a general decline in the ability for high school players to make free throws.
What is a free throw? Well, “free throws are unopposed attempts to score points by shooting from behind the free throw line or the charity stripe. Free throws are generally awarded after a foul on the shooter by the opposing team.” The word free in the term free throws lends you to realize these are free points if you put them in the basket.
I decided to go to a source of free throw shooting excellence, a 1998 graduate from Aitkin High School, to get some free throw shooting tips. Liz Woodrow had a great career, 1,000-point scorer and a wonderful shooter from the line. She has the third best season percentage in Minnesota State High School League history, making 92-102 in 1998 for a .902 average. She also is eighth all-time for career free throw percentage, .835 on 269-322. That’s pretty good I would say. Lets see what advice she would give players in 2023.
“Free throws are so important and often overlooked for sure. Free throws are all about consistency. All good free throw shooters have a routine, doing the exact same thing every time,” said Liz.
“My personal routine was position my feet, spin the ball, bounce it twice, breathe if you recall (thanks to my Dad) and shoot with good form, elbow under wrist using your legs. The trick is doing all these things in all conditions. As much as your routine is about making free throws automatic, your routine is also about calming your mind.
“I spent hours upon hours of hard work to perfect my ability to make free throws. It wasn’t unusual for me to shoot 100-200 free throws at a time. Put in the time and practice, practice and practice some more. It’s worth it.”
Liz also had a quick message for high school players, “All those years in the gym, I wouldn’t trade those times for anything and you shouldn’t take them for granted. It goes by so fast.”
Before any of you folks who weren’t around back in 1998, no, Liz is not my daughter, she belongs to Dale and Mary Beth but she is most certainly the best free throw shooter in the Woodrow family. Thanks for the tips Liz, hopefully they will help improve free throw shooting around the area.
