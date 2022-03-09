Whew! What a few weeks it’s been! Not only worldwide but in my personal life as well.
About three weeks ago I underwent total hip replacement surgery. I had been living with chronic pain for the past seven years and was finally in a position to try to do something about it.
After speaking with people who had had the same surgery done or people who knew people who had the surgery done, I decided to do it. “I felt better instantly,” was one of the statements I heard the most. Well, I did not feel better “instantly.”
I woke up from surgery in a terror. All I could think about was that I absolutely needed to see my youngest daughter right away. She is able to calm me just by being in the same vicinity as me. My body was shaking uncontrollably. After that subsided and my body had calmed down from the anesthesia effects, I did feel better. I got up and walked around with a walker. Wow! No pain!
I was to be discharged the same day - of course there was a snowstorm raging outside and being that I am generally THE driver for everything, it was nerve-wracking. Kate did great though. Slow and steady, we made it home.
The first week was ridiculous for me. There was a whole new set of issues and a completely different kind of pain. Of course, I Googled my symptoms and was pretty sure that I was dying. Little did Google know that all of my symptoms were a part of the healing process.
There is absolutely no way I could have done it on my own. My daughters, especially Kate, made my recovery at home possible.
Some hints for people looking at home recovery: Gatorade, Gatorade, Gatorade! All I wanted was water and the heartburn and strange gurgling in my stomach was very uncomfortable but after Gatorade, those uncomfortable feelings went away. Food was not on my radar as something I wanted. Not even a little bit. The doctor said that protein helps tremendously with the healing process. So, Kate was off to the store once again to search for something I could stand to have. Protein drinks, she found one that was chocolate and peanut butter - mmmmmm!
I can finally walk around the house pretty comfortably. I just carry my cane with me just in case I need it.
With three more weeks until my six-week checkup, every day gets better and easier.
I have big plans for the summer with spending time in my garden, hiking with my family, chasing my grandchildren around the yard and so many other things to look forward to that have been nearly impossible the past few years.
I have hope for a future without pain and a new leg to stand on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.