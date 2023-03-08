Well folks, the departure of Lindsey Whalen as coach of the Gophers last week was not a real surprise as things have not gone well in the five years at the helm for the Hall of Famer. It’s a well known fact that great players don’t always make great coaches and there are always reasons. Great players expect their players to be as good as they were and that doesn’t happen too often.
One of the biggest problems that Whalen had was her inability to keep the Minnesota high school stars in state and that is not an easy job. Two of the most recent starts to leave were Gina Kneepkens of Duluth-Marshall and Jenna Johnson, Wayzata, two great players who opted for the University of Utah and are integral parts of the Utes rise to the top of the Pac-12 Conference and, of course, Paige Bueckers of UConn who was pretty much gone before Whalen took over.
I don’t know what the answer is because players are willing to head elsewhere either for academic programs or the bright lights of the bigger and more media-hyped colleges. This fact is not her fault, other universities have more money to throw around and more glitter.
The next coach had better be ready for those problems because in three years, two of the best to ever don a uniform will be up for grabs, if we don’t get either of them, Tori Oehrlein or Maddyn Greenway, it might be a long time before we are respectable again.
Thanks for trying Lindsey and thanks for being a Minnesota icon for so many years. Coaching at the college level is tough and Minnesota is no exception.
Oh, by the way, I remember trying to contact her when she signed to coach the Gophers and her staff said she was too busy and didn’t have time for non-network interviews at that time.
