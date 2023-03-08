Well folks, the departure of Lindsey Whalen as coach of the Gophers last week was not a real surprise as things have not gone well in the five years at the helm for the Hall of Famer. It’s a well known fact that great players don’t always make great coaches and there are always reasons. Great players expect their players to be as good as they were and that doesn’t happen too often. 

One of the biggest problems that Whalen had was her inability to keep the Minnesota high school stars in state and that is not an easy job. Two of the most recent starts to leave were Gina Kneepkens of Duluth-Marshall and Jenna Johnson, Wayzata, two great players who opted for the University of Utah and are integral parts of the Utes rise to the top of the Pac-12 Conference and, of course, Paige Bueckers of UConn who was pretty much gone before Whalen took over. 

