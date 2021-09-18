It’s the middle of September. They say we’re in for some early fall colors, maybe duller than other years with this summer-long “drought” and its long hot sunny days, lots of 90-degree days with hardly a rain. Watered the veggie garden every couple days, let the large lawn parch and, “it’ll come back someday with rain.”
So we’re eating off the garden, not the grass! That was then, the first through the middle of summer. Now the garden’s mostly picked and put up. Winter squash, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage are still out and second raspberry crop’s getting ripe.
Fall’s almost here now and feeling good, got some one-fouth and one-half inch rains lately, grass got green, I can mow, maybe check for some of those early drought-induced fall colors. So far mostly green but some leaves, especially the maple, are starting to get that orangey pink glint, that fall look. Looks like another bright one to me. The mountain ash berries turned bright orange, the greedy bully blue jays are on them early; robins will be thick on them for the crimson red berries before their long fly south! Bear and deer haven’t been shy, wandering one neighbor’s yard and garden to another, to ours, looking for berries and nuts that aren’t so thick in the woods. Drought!
Stacks of hardwood are in the shed waiting for some cooler fall mornings to bring an armload in, fire it up, make some coffee, sit on the hearth, enjoy. Filling the wood boxes for the real cold will come soon enough. The fire pit is waiting for the October bonfires to light the sky - when and if that dang summer-long drought fire ban gets lifted. That or snow and go with the flow.
Hard to beat September and October woods walks in a cooling breeze on a partly sunny day after the long hot dog days of August. Partridge with their tiptoe uneven steps through the rustling dry leaves from now and past. Squirrels making a racket, black, gray and red. Deer ahead a ways, staying ahead a ways. Hope a berry-hungry bear is staying ahead a ways. They’re scared of people!
The morning clock hits six and it’s kind of dark, cool, sweats weather. Cool outside too, nice dew, sun coming up over the treetops to warm the east side deck.
Deer rifle season and winter are a couple months away and they seem one and the same to me. Same cold weather, probably some snow, same sun to warm the west side hills in the afternoon. Walk and sit in deer season and walk and sit in winter. Just don’t have to gut deer after season.
So yeah, we’re having a good winter, snow-covered woods, air’s getting cold, the wood boxes are doing their job, one on the deck, one next to the fireplace and us playing musical firewood. Getting the holiday spirit! Light up a Christmas tree and decks. Be kind to one another. Prepare for the New Year coming, excited.
It’s the New Year! It’s cold, the snow’s deep, wind’s whistling from the north, it’s like, “How could it get any better?” It takes longer to get dressed in January and February. Two layers of everything, almost, and time to take in the great outdoors. Quiet walks in the snow, some snowshoeing in deep snow. Always peaceful in the woods, only a little quieter in winter. And we’re in the dead of winter with lots of snow and cold and wind, and, suddenly, it’s going on March and we’re making snowshoe tree-to-tree trails for some knee deep fun. Not fox and goose, some maple-tapping fun. Time flies!
