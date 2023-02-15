I know that I’ve said it before but I really can’t say it enough, I love being a grandmother!
What I don’t love is being the disciplinarian, those days are supposed to be over for me. I have been there, done that and my child-bearing years are long gone. I don’t want to do that anymore. My older two children’s lives could be described as being similar to boot camp.
When the grandkids are over at my house though, it’s sometimes difficult to push the mother in me to the back and bring the grandmother in me to the front. Even though I realize they have parents, sometimes I guess I think the parents may be tired of being the “bad guy” all the time and I can do it for a change. The kids do listen to me and oddly enough seem to appreciate my attention no matter what the attention is.
I can reprimand them or hug them and they love me either way. Lately, one of my “girls” has been telling me about her “naughty” children and explaining to me that she doesn’t know how to correct some of the behavior or what to do about it. I have offered her my exactly two cents worth of knowledge and tried to help her by way of advice. When she has asked me in the past to take it a step further and discipline, I have usually obliged her even though I haven’t really wanted to.
I am no longer going to be doing that. The decision has been made and I will be sticking to it. Recently, it was hinted to me that I take one of my grandchildren every other weekend so I could “straighten” them out. Basically I ignored the hint and continued giving good-bye hugs and kisses to the kids (they were on their way out the door to head for home).
I will discipline if I must but only as a grandparent. If it’s something else, I will bring it to the attention of that child’s parent(s) and they can take it from there. I will no longer be a rehab provider for “naughty” children. Grandma bootcamp is permanently closed. There is no more grandma’s house reform school. It is time to reclaim my granny abuela status.
The grandmotherly things that I will be doing going forward include cuddling, watching cartoons, make artistic creations, gardening, playing outside, all the fun things. Enjoying their youth (especially since I didn’t enjoy mine or my own children’s) is top on my list of things to do.
One of my favorite things in the world is seeing them smile because they feel important. When I let them know they are big helpers or when I tell them they are absolute geniuses, their tiny faces break out into an ear-to-ear grin and beam like the sun. Get ready kids, here comes the sun!
