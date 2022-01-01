The freshly-fallen snow glistens on the ground. The house is aglow with festive holiday lights and décor. Stockings are neatly hung. It’s a picture-perfect depiction you’d see on a Hallmark card or holiday movie, but not all holidays are Hallmark-worthy.
Along with the holidays comes a frenzy of busyness, hype and lofty expectations of flawless gatherings and celebrations. Most of us have likely had a holiday that wasn’t quite as merry and bright as we’d hoped. Perhaps there was an empty seat at the table after losing a loved one or the time has come when we had to share children with in-laws; maybe money was tight, the weather prohibited travel or we were worried about the health of a loved one.
Given the current political climate and differing views about the pandemic, some gatherings have the potential to be less than harmonious. Sometimes, the holidays can differ from the moments sugar plum dreams are made of and can result in feelings of disillusionment.
I’ve felt it. Sometimes, I long to be enveloped by the love and warmth of my parents’ home, to smell my mom’s cooking or to savor my dad’s perfectly-baked ham. I miss my dad’s ornamental candy dish filled with old-fashioned hard Christmas candy (a tradition carried on from his mother), his annual gift of a large Hershey bar with cash nestled inside the wrapper, and most of all, I miss their hugs and love.
Yet, we carry on - honoring some of the old traditions and creating new ones. My boys fondly remember the tradition of papa’s Christmas candy. The ornamental candy dish is now always filled at my house, and “papa’s candy” fills my son’s decorative jar in his new apartment in honor of dad. My husband attempts to replicate the perfectly cooked ham we looked forward to in year’s past. Hershey bars with a stash of cash may reappear under the tree this year. A selection of my parents’ ornaments adorns my tree.
Over the years, we’ve created many of our own traditions. My heart is full of gratitude as my son puts all the exterior lights up on the house and barn as he has done for years. I stop from the bustle of decorating to absorb the moment as my boys put the finishing touches on the tree and decide whose turn it is to put the star on top. We laugh and listen to favorite Christmas songs as we bake Christmas cookies together. I notice the gifts from my husband beneath the tree. Each is wrapped with tender loving care – barely a seam can be seen. My gifts from him are Hallmark-worthy.
The reality is life is not always flawless. When I find myself longing for home or feeling like things are not picture-perfect during the holidays, I stop to remind myself to take notice of the magic in small moments. I focus on gratitude for the reason for the season, for the gift of those I love, for the memories held dear and for traditions – old and new. That’s close enough to Hallmark-worthy for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.