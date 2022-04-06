Being a home owner comes with a lot of work. I can understand why so many choose townhome or apartment living where so many tasks are taken care of.
Last summer we gathered and stacked the most firewood in all the years we have been in the house. Using the woodstove helps keep our heating bill down. And guess what? There’s hardly any wood left. And that means we have to do it all over again.
Speaking of wood, we waited too long to repair our deck. It should have been done years ago. Now the lumber costs are too high. It looks like we’ll be doing patching and treating instead of rebuilding it.
American Family Insurance estimated a monthly maintenance cost of a home is $170 per month or $10,200 over five years. And that’s not counting property taxes, lawn care, snow removal, utility bills or homeowners insurance. Gobankingrates.com included those items and came up with $1,204 per month or $14,448 annually. Reviews.com said to take 2% of your home value and use that as a starting point.
Regardless of the number you use, it isn’t cheap to own a home. And it comes with a lot of work if you do your own lawn care, snow removal and general repairs.
The benefits to owning a home are: stable housing costs, appreciating investment, opportunity to build equity, it’s a source of ready cash, tax advantages, helps build credit and gives the freedom to personalize. The cons are home repair and maintenance, a longer commitment, mortgage payments that may be higher than rent and the cost of property taxes.
Weigh all that with the benefits of renting, which are no maintenance or repair costs, access to amenities, no real estate taxes, no down payment, more flexibility and fewer concerns about decreasing property value.
The older I get, the more appealing a rent situation becomes.
But there’s another catch in this. When you own a home, you can accumulate “stuff.” You can live in a house for years and suddenly you realize you have way too much stuff. The thing is you get attached to all the items you save and soon enough, it’s overwhelming. There’s an old blanket filled with wool from sheep my great-grandmother herded in Denmark, the cutest dresses and high-heeled shoes I wore when I was 30, seven year’s worth of tax information, crocheted blankets made by my mother and grandmother … and don’t forget the old car parts. Then there’s kitchen bowls, utensils, cooking pans and cookie jars.
I shudder to think what my daughters and stepdaughters will face one day.
For now, I’ll save the expense and go hammer down the nails popping up on the deck boards.
