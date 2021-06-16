As May has quickly flown into June, the world finds itself close to a milestone it expected to see last summer – the Tokyo Olympics.
A year removed from the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so much has changed. From athletes drifting into – or out of contention – for their respective teams due to illness or injury to Tokyo citizens questioning why the Olympics is happening at all, the pandemic has thrown a colossal, undesirable obstruction to a once-every-four-years celebration of sport.
The year’s delay has allowed for many steps forward. We have different versions of a workable vaccine that is providing protection to many, scientists continue research on the virus (thus increasing their knowledge) and hopefully when (if?) the Games happen, there will be relatively little worldwide impact on the pandemic case numbers.
The year also resulted in steps backward. Predictably, some athletes suffered from untimely injuries, either ending their hopes prematurely or forcing them through a comeback effort for naught. There are still very real questions about what the impact of so many foreign travelers will be on both Tokyo and throughout Japan, and, while vaccines are available, variants of the virus continue to appear.
Should there be an Olympic Games? That is a question that has been asked for the last few decades with increasing frequency. The once-sacred motto of “not to win, but to take part” has been replaced by skyrocketing costs of hosting the Games, a proliferation of interference of who actually gets the chance to compete – and even to play host – and whether the end goal is worth the cost to everyone involved.
Minnesota has numerous athletes with hopes of making the Tokyo Olympics. Gymnasts Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum are among the top hopefuls for the U.S. women’s team, while U of Minnesota gymnast Shane Wiskus is one of the hopefuls for the men’s squad.
Swimmer Regan Smith enters the U.S. Olympic trials this week as one of the best backstrokers in the entire world, and wrestler Gable Steveson has already qualified for the games. Do a search for “Potential Minnesota Olympians,” and you’ll find many stories.
But as the world works to get back on its feet – physically, mentally and financially – it’s hard to determine the right balance of feelings for the Olympics. Do the struggles of Olympians pale by comparison to the COVID-19 pandemic, or do we want to highlight all the glory and excitement of an athlete making a dream come true?
As the world narrows its sports focus over the next month, it’s worth asking what the Olympics should mean vs. what they do mean. It’s worth striving for the Olympic motto vs. Olympic glory.
And it’s worth contemplating the cost for everyone involved.
