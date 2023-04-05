I’m getting a crazy feeling. I’m hoping for the future and worrying about the past. Well, that sounds pretty much like lyrics to a song by Joni Mitchell, but these are the words going through my head right now.
The Aitkin Age takes pride in helping our communities announce events and milestones; and covering meetings, all of which will remain a part of local history.
My dear friend and co-worker, Olivia, has been offered alternative employment and honestly it’s a proposal too good for her to turn down. However, that leaves me with a feeling of anxiety and a request to the Aitkin County communities. Please help us.
We have been and will continue to do our best to cover the area’s meetings, events and news. In order for “us” to continue, I will be relying on you to keep me updated on what’s happening and when. The staff at the Aitkin Age is already short-handed and with Olivia’s absence, that will leave me as the only full-time reporter. We do have independent contractors that have been and will continue to be crucial to the coverage we are able to provide, but they are part-time and more or less have their regular “beats” already filling their busy schedules.
As of now, I search through websites and social media mostly to see about upcoming events, but obviously don’t catch everything that is coming up. If the people who are posting or creating these events could also email the information to news.age@apgecm.com, that would be a huge help. Also, if you would like to submit photos to accompany an annoucement or story, go to www.aitkinage.com, click on the three bars and scroll to the “Contact Us” area and “Submit News/Photo.” There is a photo form that we need filled out to make sure we are properly authorized to use submitted photos, we have some forms printed out at the office (213 Minnesota Ave. N, Aitkin) as well, or we can email one to you.
Things to remember to include when submitting information are: who, what, where, when and why. Stories can be written and the word can get out to the communities with the “five w’s.” This is especially important when submitting an upcoming event. Also, include websites, Facebook pages, anywhere those who are interested can go to get even more information.
For those who choose to bring items into the office, please include your phone number just in case we have questions.
Thank you in advance for all of your help!
Olivia, I have really appreciated the opportunity to get to know you and work with you. You are a day-brightener for sure, it’s been a pleasure and you will be missed for many reasons. I know you will do great things. Wishing you all the best!
