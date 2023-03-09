There are rare times in life when our path crosses another’s and we feel an undeniable connection.
Perhaps we find someone with similar beliefs, personalities, mannerisms or we bond over a common life experience. I refer to these special people as my “soul sisters.”
I recently celebrated a second “friendversary” with one very special soul sister. Our bond was immediate; our connection was initiated over a mother’s blend of worry and pride as our sons entered the military. Although we’ve never met in person, our friendship transcended the 1,000 mile distance between Minnesota and New Jersey.
I was not initially on board with my son’s decision to join the military. No mother wants her child to potentially be in harm’s way, but patriotism ran in his blood as it did with my soul sister’s son. As a mother, I could only make sure he was fully informed and support his final decision.
As I dropped my son off for his departure on a dark, sub-zero night, I held and hugged him. The frigid temperatures should have frozen the tears shed after that final hug, but they flowed too swiftly. I longed to return for another hug but knew the second goodbye would be unbearable.
I felt ill-informed about the journey he was embarking on, consumed with worry and alone. In my mother’s heart, I knew he felt the same. I tirelessly scoured the Facebook pages of his base and troop. There was so much to learn about each phase he would endure, with each step more physically and emotionally grueling. Private family support groups helped, but it was the support I eventually found in my soul sister that gave me the strength to withstand the journey.
My soul sister and I connected shortly after our sons’ departures. She was the only mother I sent a private message to from a family support page and the seeds of our friendship were planted and began to flourish in that moment. We shared many commonalities – both having worked in education and had similar parenting styles and family values. We texted nearly every day with updates on calls or letters received from our boys, talked about life and shared tears and cheers during a tumultuous time in our lives.
We exchanged addresses and gifts. I wear the beaded bracelet she gifted me every day with the inscribed words “soul sister” on it and she owns a matching one. She sips coffee from her soul sister mug.
Through our connection, we were able to navigate the emotional roller coaster and provide comfort to one another. I will forever and always be grateful to her and we still keep in touch on a regular basis.
Our sons left as young men and returned stronger as soldiers, changed in indescribable ways, and so were we.
Another soul sister began working for the paper the same year I did – over 10 years ago. We have crossed paths and corresponded over the years, but in her new position, we’ve formed a special connection that extends beyond our work. I’m so grateful for our bond and for her belief in me.
My dear friend of 20+ years is yet another soul sister. The trust, support and love we share is priceless and undeniable.
Soul sisters are magnificent, extraordinary blessings in life. How lucky I am to have more than one.
