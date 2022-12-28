Well folks, it was the final week of 1982 and the first annual Aitkin Quarterbacks Holiday boys basketball tournament was taking place at the Aitkin High School gym.
In the first round, the Gobblers beat Pequot Lakes and the McGregor Mercs defeated Foley. The title game was set.
Aitkin was led by guys like Dave DeSutter and Doug Olson, the Mercs had names like Bill Koerber and Roger Kadlec, all players that hold legendary status in their respective schools. The coaches were Ron Meyer and John Hadrich, two very good friends of mine who both had great careers and always liked playing each other.
This matchup for the title was a good one for a half and the Gobblers led at the break 36-29. Meyer wasn’t happy with his team’s play and a halftime locker room chat sent the Gobblers out with a new resolve. They put together a good second half and rolled to the 69-49 victory.
Eric Graff came off the bench in the title game and played well for the Mercs while Gobblers Dave Alto and John Tibbetts came off the bench to help Aitkin to the opening round win over the Patriots.
Coach Hadrich was very happy with his team’s performance in the tourney and he thought they had continued to improve over the two game event.
I have been able to watch most of these tourneys over the years, done the radio play-by-play for many of them, doing the P.A. for several more and now as just a fan, it’s a favorite of mine. Maybe it’s partly because it’s always around the holidays, maybe because you get to see a lot of alumni there, guys and gals who have played in the tournament over the years, maybe it’s just because it’s usually some good basketball.
The tournament is ready to go for 2022 starting Wednesday, Dec. 28, so come on out and watch, you never know, maybe some history will be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.