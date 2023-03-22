It seems that one of the Age columnists consistently writes columns that readers want to respond to.
Agree or disagree with Dallas Smith, it seems he is provoking some emotions in readers one way or another. Smith is near the top in numbers for being one of the most read in the viewpoints section of the paper.
I don’t agree with Smith and I don’t disagree with Smith. I have seen many people reference the word “woke” within posts, writings or general conversation but when Smith does it … all hell breaks loose.
Some of the responses are very interesting to me. In fact, the Aitkin Age’s very own Olivia Johnson responded to Smith in her column entitled “Adventurous women.” Some say they are offended, a few say they are in agreement, but one thing is certain … Smith has gotten a reaction.
What is a columnist? Here is what Wikipedia had to say, “What differentiates a column from other forms of journalism is that it is a regular feature in a publication – written by the same writer or reporter and usually on the same subject area or theme each time – and that it typically, but not universally, contains the author’s opinion or point of view.” People are reading Smith’s columns, thinking about his columns and responding their own opinions about his columns.
I agree with some of his ideas and disagree with others. I haven’t been to church in a very long time and have no plans to attend. I “speak” to God every day and feel like my relationship with Him is a good one. I also believe that some of these thoughts, ideas, opinions will absolutely 100% never be agreed upon. For example, I know how I feel about same-sex marriage, no matter how many times I hear an opinion differing from mine, I am not going to change my mind about it. The same goes for many of the other “hot topics” Smith comments on.
I have seen/heard from several people who feel offended or attacked by Smith’s opinion. I have not been a witness to this. I have read his columns, I read all of the columns. I do not see Smith or anyone else pointing fingers … except in the case of responses to columns, of course, for reference and not judgment I have always assumed.
Whether you agree with Smith’s opinion or disagree, I think we can all agree that he has stirred up some discussions, provoked thought, response and discussion although some may seem heated to some degree (lol, see what I did there?).
Discussion can help people process information. Let’s all try to remember to stay on point, state your opinion and keep it at that. We can disagree and still be kind, if you can’t be kind - just don’t be mean. The Aitkin Age is not only read by adults. The anger that I am hearing/seeing currently “behind-the-scenes” is something that could potentially blind readers from “seeing” a writer’s point.
