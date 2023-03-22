It seems that one of the Age columnists consistently writes columns that readers want to respond to.

Agree or disagree with Dallas Smith, it seems he is provoking some emotions in readers one way or another. Smith is near the top in numbers for being one of the most read in the viewpoints section of the paper. 

