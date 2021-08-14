They were sitting there on top of their hill, side by side in their reclined wooden chairs, not talking for a while, just looking out at the neighboring hills, one forest-covered hill rising above the pond below to another hill and another until the furthest, highest forest-covered hill in the distance gave way to the partly cloudy skies.
Then, looking back down these hills to the lowest treetops and pond below. Then, to each other, smiling, at peace, happy to be here. Happy to have been with one another, married, for 50 years! “How’d she do it?” he smiled to himself.
He thought about the start of those 50 years, the middle of March, him and a few buddies at their favorite joint, the CC Tap in south Minneapolis, drinking 3.2 beer, listening to a live band play rockin’ CCR music. That night, he asked a petite lady, pretty in her flowered hippie dress, sitting with her big girlfriends, to dance and they did to a rockin’ CCR song. Then, suddenly she stopped dancing, said, “You’re sleazy!” and walked away to her table and big friends. He stood in the middle of the floor for a few seconds, looked over at his table, at his buddies having a good laugh at his failed attempt at smooth, and joined them.
Ten minutes later, nervous, he walked back to the table with the petite pretty lady in her hippie dress, thinking, “Be less smooth, more couth, slow music might do the trick.” It did! The two danced, talked and laughed for an hour or so. He suggested they walk down to Minnehaha Falls. Only a couple miles and it was a beautiful 65 degree middle of March evening. And they did! The falls and the Minnehaha Creek with its goat trails along its cliffs went all the way to the Mississippi River. It was his all-time favorite place to be in the Cities. Climbing, walking trails, going behind the falls, so on were familiar and fun to him, daring to her! And maybe that’s what became their life together: daring and fun to her, familiar and fun to him.
Fun times at the falls, parks, spring and summer hanging out, working jobs, renting half a duplex, getting to know each other. Meeting the other’s mother. He did OK with her mother but for his long hair, beard and earring; she did real fine, of course, with his mother and it looked to him like, “How lucky can a man get?” He wasn’t sure she felt as lucky but she seemed cool and said one day, “My mom’s not much on this living together, calls it a situation. What do you think about us getting married?” “Sure!” Soon after she said, “So what do you think about us having a baby?” “Sure!”
Then, what a beauty, a girl named Cameo, a mama’s girl about the house and yard, a dad’s tagalong girl in the woods, asking along a trail, “Ain’t that right dad?” repeating some nonsense he must have told her on a previous walk. “Sure! Yes, for sure Cameo!”
The years spent together, the three of them; having fun times, serious times and challenging times, making each other happy, mostly. The falls’ couple and Cameo lived these years, side by side, up some hills and down. Crossed calm creeks and fast rivers together. When a storm came, they huddled and rode it out and thanked their luck they made it. When the sun came out, they huddled and rode it out and thanked their luck they made it.
And still keeping on, keeping at it! How’d she do it?
