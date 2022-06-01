While sitting on my couch during an everyday kind of moment, I thought to myself, “how much does it cost to buy a cabin?” And I found my answer while sorting Zillow by price, low to high, of course. That’s how I ended up in Aitkin.
While clicking through pictures of the little black cabin that I found, I knew she (she being the cabin) was ugly yet charming and was going to be mine. I thought getting a mortgage would be easy, but as it would turn out, the bank that gives out the loans is concerned with where you take a poop. Fannie Mae would not be my friend since this humble, 392-square-foot home had no plumbing. But everything worked out just fine, and on Cinco De Mayo in 2021, I threw a shot of tequila down the outhouse hole to celebrate. I was finally a homeowner.
Last year, you could find me driving up from the Cities to work on the cabin on my weekends. The moment I would turn down the dead-end dirt road of my toilet-less sanctuary, I would roll down all four windows, stick my head out of my car, and start huffing the air as if my life depended on it. Looking back on this time, I think my life did depend on it. With the ever-growing expenses of living in the city, a severe bout of depression after losing my grandma, and trying to figure out what my life looks like in my late 20s, Aitkin felt like the cure.
It took less than a year for me to decide to move to Aitkin. Was it because of being surrounded by the Minnesota-nicest people ever, iced blondies at the coffee shop, or a public water access sign everywhere you turn? It was probably a mix of all three, and I knew it was the right choice.
My name is Olivia Johnson, and I’m happy to be here. Here, as in being your new neighbor and working at the Aitkin Independent Age as a reporter.
As much as I try to pronounce the word “bag” without an accent, I’m a Minnesotan. I was born in the Cities and raised in St. Louis Park. After a brief three-year hiatus living in Arizona, a story for another time, I think I’m back for good. My time outside of work is most enjoyed accidentally killing plants in my garden, binge-watching funny TV shows, and hanging out with my 9-year-old dog, whose missing teeth and toes smell like a corn chip.
It’s hard to know what will be in the next chapter of your own life. One moment you are living in the desert enjoying the sun, and the next, you are sitting in an outhouse in the Aitkin wetland, trying not to drop your phone down the hole. But it doesn’t matter where; it matters who. The people you meet along the way with whom you share belly laughs and long cries. The ones that make any place feel like a home.
