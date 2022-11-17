This is crazy! It’s Sunday, a week before opener of deer rifle season. It’s noon (Vikings time), sunny with a few cirrus clouds overhead, at least 50 degrees. I’m sunning on my picnic table looking over the front pond. Not many leaves, a few left here and there on the oak trees. There are the bright white leafless birch trees across the pond, contrasting the dark green wall of pine and spruce behind them.
The Vikings are being recorded for later viewing and I’ll just stay with the picnic table and view. Maybe take a look behind me at the back pond, a few birch trees mixed with hardwoods, no dark green pine and spruce wall behind them. I hear a pair of trumpeter swans back there with their young, practicing for their flight south. Maybe they’ll fly over me to the front pond or another nearby. They’ll announce their takeoff.
Now let’s not get too relaxed with these ponds, trees and swans. Let’s think deer hunting, sitting in a stand, walking, sitting on a stump or log, walking, leaning against a tree. Oh yeah, thinking about the rigors of hunting again this year! I’ve been using a 300 Savage with a Weaver 3 power scope for some years and it’s worked well. I’m trying a 44 Magnum rifle with open sights for the first time this year. I like it, bought it from my nephew 3 or 4 years ago. He shot several deer in these woods over the years. Most of the deer I’ve taken in these woods with the 300 have been from 100 yards or less, so the 44 will be fine. I sighted it the other day. Three shots, three bullseyes at about 50 yards. Fun in the woods so long as the deer get their respect! Hope there’s some snow coming.
I imagine I’ll walk around to the other side of the front pond a few times after the first weekend. Sit and hide in the birch, pines and spruce. It’ll be a chore getting one home from there but I like the rigor. Use the canoe to bring it across the pond and four-wheeler to get it up the hill.
So now it’s almost dark. It’s Sunday afternoon, a week and some hours since I was sunning on the picnic table. It got super windy today, blowing down a few nearby trees. Then the nerves tensed when I heard behind me, the leaves blowing in the wind, leaves rustling around me, something fairly heavy, walking, crunching dry leaves. Not squirrels. “Alright, Joel, could be a deer! Turn slow Joel, safety off.” Nope. Dang, it’s a dozen turkeys moseying through the woods, circling my stand, moving on in no hurry. Yeah, that’s where it’s at. Deer hunting and counting wild turkeys hiking up a hill.
No deer this weekend. Time to give it up for the opening weekend, watch another Vikings recording. I didn’t see or hear a deer yesterday or today, hardly a shot fired in the area so back at it tomorrow. Better luck next time. Snow forecast next week, better to see a deer in the woods. Cool!
