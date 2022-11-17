Joel Sydnes Mug

This is crazy! It’s Sunday, a week before opener of deer rifle season. It’s noon (Vikings time), sunny with a few cirrus clouds overhead, at least 50 degrees. I’m sunning on my picnic table looking over the front pond. Not many leaves, a few left here and there on the oak trees. There are the bright white leafless birch trees across the pond, contrasting the dark green wall of pine and spruce behind them. 

The Vikings are being recorded for later viewing and I’ll just stay with the picnic table and view. Maybe take a look behind me at the back pond, a few birch trees mixed with hardwoods, no dark green pine and spruce wall behind them. I hear a pair of trumpeter swans back there with their young, practicing for their flight south. Maybe they’ll fly over me to the front pond or another nearby. They’ll announce their takeoff.

