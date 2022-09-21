I wanna be a rock star!
I was talking to someone this week who pretty much said the exact same thing. He grew up wanting to be a rock star too. Ah, the memories.
I wear my hair in a ponytail 99% of the time. This is because I have the perfect ’80’s hair band hairstyle and I don’t want to make anyone jealous. It is naturally curly and on a humid day, I could probably pass for Dee Snider from Twisted Sister. It’s even kind of turning a white or platinum color. Perfect hair for the ’80s, though even when in my younger years, it was the color of bright red.
I have been told in years past that my voice was exceptional. That is sadly no longer the case although I do give it my all when driving back and forth to meetings and interviews. So, if you see me coming down the road and hear me belting out some Ozzy, please don’t judge me. I really am getting better at the AC/DC rasp however.
At this very moment I am listening to 38 Special serenade me with a song called “Chain Lightnin’.” Classic rockers are my favorite. I always dreamt that with a little help I would play guitar like Barry Goudreau from a little group called Boston - “Long Time” was a favorite for me to perform my air guitar skills … and sometimes still is.
When I was younger, Pepsi had a game where you could win cold, hard cash by collecting empty Pepsi product soda cans. The game I was heavily involved in was Pepsi Monopoly. As anyone who has played Monopoly knows, the properties have different values and either two or three properties of the same color gets you even more. I had two empty cans saved of two out of three of the dark green properties. One more (I can’t remember which property I needed anymore) and I would have enough money because my dad said if I bought the guitar he would buy the amp.
Soda after soda after soda I searched. One day, there it was! I had it! My heart was pounding so hard knowing my dream life was about to begin. I called dad, he was excited too. When he got home I showed him my three prized empty pop cans. When he checked them out he regretfully informed me that I saw it wrong. I had a repeat of a can that I already had. Nooooooooo. My dream was shattered.
I never did learn to play guitar. In fact the only instrument I ever played was the xylophone when I was dragging it around behind me at an even younger age and the clarinet and I wasn’t very good at that.
That didn’t stop me and my brothers from blasting MTV when they still played music and performing “Jump” right along with David Lee Roth and learning to moonwalk beside Michael Jackson.
