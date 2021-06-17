I’m here.
When you feel like you just can’t anymore. I’m here.
I am watching several of my friends suffer through extremely difficult times lately. I want to help ease their turmoil, worry and heartache, but I don’t know how.
I remember my own difficulties. The feelings of anxiety, despair, helplessness and sometimes heartbreak. Some friends and family would say “If there’s anything I can do …” I had no idea what they could do to help me. Or, even if they could help me at all. I recall an especially hard time in my life. One of my good friends came over to my house, put a pan of something in my oven, turned it on and told me when to take it out. It turns out that that was exactly one thing that I needed at that time. I couldn’t remember the last time I had eaten anything.
Other days, simply sitting in the same room as someone who loved me and needed me gave me the strength to carry on.
I’m here.
I may not know exactly what you need when you need it, but I care about you.
I’m here.
I can’t give you the moon, but I can take a walk with you in the moonlight.
I may not know the answers, but I will sit with you and listen to you ask the questions.
I’m here.
If all you want to do is cry, I have a shoulder for you to cry on.
If you are hungry, I can cook for you. If you are bored, I will try to sing to you (although after I begin, you may rethink that - also, I am not a good dancer).
I look around and see so many depressed people trying to find even just a tiny bit of joy to cling to. For those times, please reach out. I will do my best to help you find it.
I’m here.
