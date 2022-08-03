“I’m so excited!”
Yes, it is the title of a song done by the Pointer Sisters released in 1982 but those words completely fit my mood at this moment.
Aitkin’s Riverboat Heritage Days are quickly approaching. Along with the myriad of events being put on by the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Aitkin All Class Reunion schedule for the same weekend, there’s the music!
If you’ve ever read my columns before, you know what a massive role music has played throughout my life.
In my soul, I am an ’80s classic rock girl. I do, however, like many genres of music. I like songs ranging from classical to country and heavy metal to rap and a little bit of everything in between.
During Aitkin’s annual event and the graduates get-together, people can listen to the likes of Sugar Buzz Friday and Saturday with Aitkin’s own Beth Norris. If you find them on Facebook, I highly recommend watching (and listening) to the group’s performance of “Angel Eyes” by Steelheart. Amazing vocals!
The group Prairie Fire features a couple Aitkin High School graduates as well and will play Saturday. Ben’s Hot Country Karaoke will be available for you to showcase your own singing abilities as well. The Aitkin Legion will have a DJ and karaoke Saturday.
I can’t wait to “lend an ear” to all of the above!
The icing on my very delicious cake will be on Saturday, Aug. 20. That is the day Thomas Mizner aka Big Shiv will feature “Good Vibes” at the newly opened venue, Sampaguita, in downtown Aitkin.
I know Shiv mostly because of my friendship with his beautiful momma, Lynn. From what I know about Thomas, he is like his mom in many ways. He cares. He cares about the earth, he cares about the animals and he cares about the people. The thing I admire the most about him is that he is chasing … and catching … his dream. I think the entire community should be proud of him. This young man is going to be huge in the entertainment industry. This writer, composer and producer is also arranging interviews with some artists that we otherwise may not have the opportunity to chat with.
Mizner’s concert showcase will feature some up-and-coming artists of whom I will research more in the coming days leading to their performances. Names on the lineup include Mae Doll, Kalah Bish and Tornado Da Kang among others. All of these artists are dream seekers as well.
I follow Big Shiv on Facebook and have the opportunity to watch him plan his tours and events elsewhere and I’m glad he is once again bringing a show to our little town.
Shiv’s headliner goes by the name of Shunna Redd. There is definitely something about her that draws my attention. I also think she is going to be one to watch closely. I have told this to my family who also heard me predict the popularity of the bands, Lifehouse and 3 Doors Down.
Shine on Big Shiv. I think it was ABBA that said,” Thank you for the music,” and I say it too!
