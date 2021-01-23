I was talking with a good friend the other day, an old friend from Waukenabo. We talked about the weather, how much snow and cold we have, the lake ice and crappie bite. His bite was better, he fished more.
We got to talking about Waukenabo where he lives and Swatara where I grew up, and how Swatara is an actual town with a tarred main street, gravel side streets, intersections and a stop sign at the top of the hill; had tracks, Soo Line depot, pool hall with two tables and booths along one wall, had pop and 3.2 beer; had the Swatara General Store with a Standard gas pump in front, a downtown Methodist Church up the hill from the pool hall halfway to the stop sign; left up old 35 to the Catholic Church sitting across from the school. The church had Catholic kids’ catechism and some of us non-Catholics wondered what they did over there. “Classes,” they said. Sounded rehearsed. One or two of us wished we were Catholic sometimes. And that’s a lot of stuff for a small town. We laughed about it. Lighthearted talk.
We talked about common family names from the Swatara and Waukenabo areas. Our talk included a little about Bain on the Soo Line, about halfway between Palisade and Swatara, where we both had relatives from the day.
Told him how I lost track if mom lived in Bain and walked to Waukenabo school or lived in Waukenabo and walked to Bain school. Probably both ways since she lived both places. Bain did have streets, intersections, a hotel, stores and railroad tracks! Definitely had a train depot. Waukenabo or Bain, either way, the snow was deep. Bain or Waukenabo, she was from south of Swatara and became a Swatara farmer’s wife and mother on a little dairy farm east of town. We went to Waukenabo a lot visiting her family, relatives and friends. We didn’t visit Bain much, it was gone except for trains flying by.
Some Waukenabo names were related to my friend, others to me. One lady married a nice guy from Swatara, met him at a roller skating dance hall in Waukenabo where she grew up, along with Bain. There were nice ladies around Swat too, and a roller skating dance hall or two, but I suppose nice guy dad thought he’d check out the halls to the south. And I suppose that’s how I got related to Waukenabo farm family names. And better for it. Names like Rockefeller, Carnegie, Rothschild. Kidding.
I told him how I had never made it to the town of Waukenabo, a real town with streets, intersections, stop signs and asked where it was and didn’t get anywhere. Never saw railroad tracks either so maybe Waukenabo wasn’t a settled town, but a township with famous lakes named Waukenabo, Round and Esquagamah. And other smaller lakes dotting the wooded hills, small fields and family farms, some with names like those around Swatara. “I learned to water ski on Round at my cousin’s place,” I told him. “Wow!” he said.
So we’d go visit Waukenabo farm family friends and relatives and they’d come visit our farm. “We roughed it growing up” they reminded us kids on the couch in the winter, them drinking coffee, eating blueberry pie and ice cream, laughing. “Shoot, we walked to school, say Bain to Waukenabo and back for eight years.” Or was it Waukenabo to Bain and back? Either way, waist-deep snow, uphill both ways! The kids were impressed, engaged, smilin’.
We’d milk cows, make sure they’re comfortable, eat supper, head south, watch for speeding trains crossing in Swat, take a left at the stop sign onto old 35, get south of White Elk Tower and into Waukenabo, or close enough. No streets. Going to visit farm family friends and relatives.
