Well folks, the year was 1918 and it was the first game of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox. It had been announced that baseball players would soon be drafted into WWI.
A live band played “The Star Spangled Banner” during the seventh inning and it seemed to energize and unify an otherwise somber crowd. That first game was in Chicago but when the teams returned to Boston they also played the song and before long it was being played at a number of sporting events. By the end of WWII, NFL Commissioner Elmer Layden ordered that the song would be played at every football game. You have to remember that that song wasn’t adopted as the national anthem until 1931. It is now seen as an opportunity to celebrate the country’s freedom and to honor the sacrifices of those who protected it.
This is a whole new generation now and the national anthem doesn’t mean the same thing to all people and they seem bent on showing the world why.
I spent over 40 years on football fields and gymnasiums around Minnesota and every game was preceded by the national anthem. Fans removed their headwear and put their hand over their heart and I choked up almost every time I heard it. Nobody gave a thought to anyone not doing it and as the Mayor of Dam Lake, Mrs. Hagman told me many times, “if you see anybody not standing you let me know and I’ll talk to them.” She, of course, along with her husband Willard, were responsible for having the color guard at all of the Aitkin Gobbler home athletic events. There have been no bigger patriots in my time than the Hagmans and they were proud to show it. I realize that freedom itself is different for people of our world and they have every right to show their displeasure, peacefully of course, with the way they are treated but for me the meaning of the national anthem has never wavered.
I will never fully understand why people protest during the anthem, it’s a song that celebrates freedom, the freedom that allows you to protest.
Staying in the locker room during it’s playing or kneeling only makes most Americans cringe and trust me, most will not like you. It’s not the platform for your dissent and I’m not sure where that platform should be but I respect your right to find one.
You can call me an “old man” and I am and you can call me too “old school” and yes, I am that as well, but I am an American who wishes he could have been in Chicago in 1918 for the first playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” at a baseball game and you can darn well bet I would be standing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.