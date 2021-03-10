Ice and I do not get along.
Thinking back over time, I realize ice has been a problem most of my life.
Growing up, I was a pretty big fan of figure skating, dreaming of gliding into graceful spirals and jumps just like Dorothy Hamill.
Alas, when I got my first pair of skates, I discovered my ankles would not stop wobbling. I managed to stay on my feet, but the older I got the more awkward I became on skates.
Weak ankles, go figure.
And since we’re talking about ice, I’m going to recommend not chewing on ice. I developed that habit as a teenager and it turned into a fun habit – until I broke a tooth. Now I steer away from hard candy and ice so I don’t break any more.
But if we want to talk about the truly dreaded ice, it’s the stuff you can slip and fall on. On a single-digit day three years ago, I managed to find a slick spot in a parking lot. Hoping to avoid falling on my knees, I instead managed to fall with my right ankle underneath me.
The end result was a fracture and a boot and two months of physical therapy. As a result of that little encounter, I have a built-in weather vane in my ankle whenever the weather is going to change. Truly? It’s compared to what the break could have been, and it healed just fine.
Fast forward to last week. More ice. Another fall. Another broken bone, this time in my arm. Thank goodness for caring staff at the local clinic, but the end result means more pain, probably more physical therapy and even more issues with ice.
It’s always the ice. I’m just thanking my lucky stars I didn’t get interested in hockey until I was an adult. I can only imagine how dangerous I would have been to myself with blades added to the mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.