It’s amazing, to me, how many opinions make their way onto Facebook without people thinking further about them.
Take, for example, the meme I saw this morning, saying that women who have a nose piercing, ankle chains, a waist piercing or a tattoo are not “real ladies.”
Aside from the obvious – I know several women who have at least two of the above – the judgment call made by this meme makes me want to stop and tear my hair out.
Almost literally, as I write this, I am scheduled for a haircut this afternoon. After two years of growing my straight-as-an-arrow hair out, I’ve decided to go back to a short cut. I’m sure I’ll get called “sir” again, and I know many people who want me to have longer hair because “it looks so nice on you.”
Tough cookies. Longer hair gives me a headache because I have to wear it back. If I don’t wear it back, it’s constantly in my face. For convenience and for my own sanity, I’m getting it cut short.
But that decision – and that fateful Facebook meme – has me wondering why so many people associate certain appearances with negative connotations, and why does appearance define a person?
For example, if a boy wears his hair long – or a girl wears her hair short – why should we care? Is it some experience from our childhood? Is it the way we’ve been raised and brought up? Is it just personal preference?
As for the original meme and body piercings and jewelry, well, I’ll be the first to admit I cannot fathom having a nose or lip piercing – or really, any other kind of piercing except in my ears. I also don’t get some of the current trends, but honestly, it’s not for me to judge.
What bothers me most is that choices for hair style, body decorations and even makeup somehow define what makes a “lady.” And while we’re there, what is the definition of that word? Are we talking gender? Are we referring to manners? Or are we considering “lady” or the male equivalent of “gentlemen” based off our own experiences?
If every human being is indeed, unique, then maybe said definitions need to be unique to each and every person as well. Take who you’ve got in front of you. Like them – or not. Love them – or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.