It was going to be such a great day!
A little girl had spent the whole day before the “great day to be” preparing for it. She told her mother all about how the teachers had set aside a “free” day for students to do what they wanted from a specified list of activities. She proudly told her mom that she was going to get to do art the next day for her free activity. The girl excitedly talked about what her choice was and could barely sleep the night before.
She woke up the next day and could barely contain herself. The great day was here and she couldn’t wait to get started. She went to school and she was so happy.
Then, she was pulled into a different class for her IEP (Individualized Education Plan). She didn’t understand why this was happening. She loudly complained and was obviously frustrated and disruptive. She tried to explain to her teacher that she was supposed to have her free day today and wondered why she didn’t get to have that when everyone else did. The teacher took her into a different classroom to ask the girl’s other teacher if that was true. The girl was accused of lying in front of the other students who were in the classroom. She felt defeated.
The little girl is my granddaughter. She comes home from school crying almost every single day. When her mother explained the story about my granddaughter’s day that definitely wasn’t great, I was instantly enraged. After some time to calm down, I was able to think it through and wanted to get the other side of the story. So, I did.
I thought long and hard about how to put this particular scenario and my feelings about it into words. When is it ever OK for a teacher to call a child a liar? Why didn’t they realize that perhaps she had the wrong day in her head?
I realize that I could never fill the role of a teacher. I know how difficult it must be at times. But, I feel some situations could and should be handled differently by people who care for our children when we can’t be there. On the other hand, I also know many teachers, thanks to my grandchildren, who go so far above and beyond that I can’t begin to comprehend the kindness in their hearts – those who go the extra mile to make sure the child feels safe and included.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), mental disorders among children are described as serious changes in the way children typically learn, behave, or handle their emotions, which causes distress and problems getting through the day.
How do we help them get through each day when they may be being treated unfairly by someone we have entrusted to protect them?
