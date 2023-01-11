Bonnie Dog

Bonnie 

 Katie Steffes
Kathy Robb mug

The sun was shining this morning and it didn’t feel quite as cold outside when I was letting the dogs out to do their business, so I decided to take Bonnie for a walk.

Who is Bonnie? She is my youngest daughter’s giant lummox of a dog. A young pup that Katie adopted from Babinski Foundation in Pequot Lakes. She is a mutt and we are unsure of the breeds that her parents were but I’m thinking a great dane and some sort of horse. Just kidding, I think she is part plott hound. Her brindle coloring reminds me of a tiger. I’m not sure how much she weighs but it must be close to 900 lbs. That’s how it feels anyway when she tries to climb up into my lap. I swear she thinks she is a chihuahua.

