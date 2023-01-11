The sun was shining this morning and it didn’t feel quite as cold outside when I was letting the dogs out to do their business, so I decided to take Bonnie for a walk.
Who is Bonnie? She is my youngest daughter’s giant lummox of a dog. A young pup that Katie adopted from Babinski Foundation in Pequot Lakes. She is a mutt and we are unsure of the breeds that her parents were but I’m thinking a great dane and some sort of horse. Just kidding, I think she is part plott hound. Her brindle coloring reminds me of a tiger. I’m not sure how much she weighs but it must be close to 900 lbs. That’s how it feels anyway when she tries to climb up into my lap. I swear she thinks she is a chihuahua.
Bonnie has an intense amount of energy and absolutely loves to jump around in the snow. This is the first winter for her and she looks at the world with the wonder of a child. She has to be leashed when taking her outside because she is not quite sure of the boundaries of her home yet. This makes it difficult for this old grandma to hang onto her when she is letting out some steam and getting her exercise. But, we’re working on it.
I can honestly say that I had a good time with this giant oaf. I took delight in Bonnie’s big grin as she jumped back and forth, alternating from one huge pile of snow to another along the driveway. I actually caught myself laughing out loud because of her high jinks.
I wore the smart watch that Kara bought me to keep track of our progress. Bonnie and I only went 688 steps before I had to bring her back in. She was of course not wanting to go back inside yet, but until we get the “no pulling me” rule down, it’s quite a workout for anyone “walking” her.
While writing this I didn’t hear her causing any chaos, so I went to check on her. She is sleeping like a baby. I guess I finally was able to wear her out.
We have been working together on other fun “training” as well. Sitting is something that she knows how to do but unless you have a treat or toy in your hand, she refuses to do it.
Now that she knows how to shake (with both hands even), she loves to do it! She even tries to shake with dogs Wilson and Milo and our cats, Charlie, Scofield and Bellamy Blake. Bonnie also tries to rough house with the others not knowing that her size could hurt them when she is simply trying to play.
I think our pets know when we are feeling down and they have really been doing their best to pick me back up lately. I am looking forward to another walk up and down the driveway here in a little while.
