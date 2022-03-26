The gap between winter and spring can be filled with the promise of warmth or the dread of an extended winter depending on one’s outlook. I’m definitely feeling the latter right now as our temperatures have been colder than average and the snow banks shadow my yard with their looming six-foot height. I fear they will not melt until June!
Memories pop up on my Facebook. Yesterday, a glimpse of life one year ago today showed my puppy peering out the window. It was raining. The grass appeared to be greening up already.
I remember feeling disheartened last fall when I took out my winter coat to wash and freshen it up after being retired to my closet for a few months. In the pocket was a receipt dated April 16. I had met a friend for coffee. Oh, snap! I was still wearing my winter coat in mid-April? It was a disheartening reminder of the duration of our winter season.
The cold temps and continued worries related to the pandemic have kept me huddled inside for too many months. Don’t get me wrong, I love our Minnesota seasons, and there is something magical about winter. The giddiness of the first snow and an unexpected snow day, cozying up in a warm sweater and throw, indulging in hearty comfort foods and guilt-free binging of TV at night, but the giddiness only lasts so long.
I’m at the point where I am sick of my winter attire. I feel like I’ve hibernated like a bear, and my toes long to ditch the warm socks and sense the freedom of sandals. Even my “happy light,” propped near my desk to shed artificial sunlight in my direction on the gloomy, short days seems to have lost its ability to lift my mood.
Thank goodness, though, for the promise of spring. As we recently have “sprung ahead” and Daylight Savings Time ended, we’ve gained a much-needed hour of daylight. I think I can safely pack away the happy light and begin to rely on the real deal.
The forecast is also promising with mid-40s bound to diminish the height of the snowbanks. The contrast from the sub-zero temps we’ve endured will likely leave us hearty Minnesotans shedding the heavy layers as our bodies adjust to the drastic change in temperatures. My puppy and I will also likely be shedding a few excess pounds we’ve seemed to gain over the sedentary months when it was too cold to get outside for a good walk.
Last week, as I opened my bedroom shade, I noticed the sign of hope I needed. I planted a lilac bush (my mom’s favorite flower), in her memory nearly 10 years ago. It had buds! It was beginning to come back to life. I felt it was not only a promise from Mother Nature, but a promise and sign of love from my mom.
I’m beginning to dream of the aroma of the bare earth as it absorbs the snow, my tulips popping up, the smell of freshly-mowed grass and the sweet scents and vibrant colors on display at my favorite greenhouse.
Spring is always promised. Some years the waiting just requires a bit more patience than others, but the promise will come.
