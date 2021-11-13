It has been a very long minute since I’ve sat down at the keyboard to draft a column. After working as a contributing writer for one local newspaper for 10 years and another for five, a good portion of my work as a writer came to a halt in April 2020. As we all know, the impact of the pandemic was widespread, affecting many businesses and individuals.
Initially, I was disappointed to not be sharing stories anymore, but I do believe there is a reason for everything, and oftentimes, a silver lining. Perhaps I needed a reboot and a pause – time for prioritizing, reflection, for my family and for managing our two businesses.
My favorite assignments over the years were the ones where I could share someone’s story of triumph, joy and accomplishment. So many of the people I had the pleasure of meeting truly touched my life in profound ways. I also enjoyed covering a variety of events throughout our communities.
My monthly columns are another story. Many years ago, when I was taking care of my parents as their health was declining and I was caring for my 9-year-old twin boys, I had something to say. I penned a column about the challenges of living in the “sandwich years.” The editor at the time, Kathleen, allowed me the space to say it publicly. From that point on, I was unexpectedly placed on the monthly column schedule.
There were many months when I’d have multiple topics to write about and others when I struggled to think of a single one. Fortunately, life usually would toss something my way to share. During my hiatus, I was often relieved to not face that monthly deadline.
My column topics typically have reflected little snippets of life in general. I dislike writing about divisive issues. During the past few years, I had grown so weary of the public discourse and was saddened to see how fractured our nation and even families had become. Everything from politics to the pandemic, wearing a mask to getting a vaccination seemed to deepen the divide. I began to feel we were no longer living in a shared reality. Many people became so emboldened to argue and be cruel, and I admittedly lost a bit of faith in humanity. The negativity seemed to far outweigh the positivity, and the weight of it made me feel like I had lost my voice and desire to write.
The gap has certainly provided me with plenty of material to work with going forward. My boys graduated in the 2020 pandemic class. I’ve repeatedly had to learn to let go as one son started college during the peak of the pandemic, eventually changed to online learning and returned home and now has resumed in-person learning and moved into an apartment. My other son joined the military. We lost our beloved 12-year-old Labrador, Gunner, and gained a new very energetic puppy a few months later. Life is full of changes, challenges, silver linings and triumphs.
Moving forward, I hope to share more of life’s journeys in my columns and hope readers can relate to some of them. I think I have found my voice again - maybe.
