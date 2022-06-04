Every spring I wonder why some wild plants are more abundant than others. As my footsteps cover the paths, fields, verges and nooks and crannies of the land I steward, I note who’s growing there.
Some years, everywhere I look there are dandelions. Some years wild strawberries abound. This year, it’s the wild nettle, Urtica dioica. With all the rain and the cool spring weather, nettles are popping up everywhere.
Nettles are nature’s medicine chest. They make a wonderful soup and can be added to almost any recipe calling for greens. Even a light steaming will wilt the tiny hairs on the leaves and stems, rendering them sting free. Nettles are called nature’s steroid, for their anti-inflammatory properties. They are high in iron and fiber and have many other healing properties. The nettle plant can even be used as a natural dye for wool, cotton and linen. As I walk, I sometimes ponder whether creator has placed the plants in front of each of us that are needed for this particular time in life. Would all of those who are recovering physically, emotionally and spiritually from the pandemic, benefit from making friends with the nettle? What about those who suffered financially? Would they benefit from learning more about these and other wonderful and abundant wild foods?
So many plants, wild and otherwise, are associated with memories in my life, and the nettle is no different.
When I was expecting the birth of my second child 42 years ago, a flood was imminent near my farm. I always had to drive through a river to get to the nearest town, but during a flood I had no way out. So I packed a bag and drove to the home of my dear friends, Elmars and Margaret Klucis. They welcomed me to their tiny, hand-built stone cottage, dubbed Tintern, where I would stay until my child arrived or the flood receded, whichever came first.
As Elmars excitedly waited for the opportunity to drive me to the birthing center, he told me stories of his escape as a child from Latvia, which was occupied by foreign troops who commandeered farms, livestock and stored food to provision themselves during the occupation. Elmars and his mother walked many, many miles to safe territory with only what they could carry. As they travelled, his mother gathered nettles to make soup for herself and her child.
Every spring, Elmars would make the soup, rich with nettle greens, a few potatoes, herbs and sometimes chicken broth, in memory and tribute to that time. I was privileged to share that during my stay.
Now I add nettle leaves, fresh or dried to my soups during the spring and winter. Every time, I think about my friend, the safe haven he provided for me, and the story of his safe escape from Latvia.
As you travel your own paths, be watchful for what is being provided for you; it may be unexpected. It may be just what you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.