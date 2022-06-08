You know, sometimes it’s difficult to write a column. You sit down and try to decide what to write about.
Sometimes it’s easy to write a column but this week is different for me. My thoughts are filled with the happenings of this past week and my mind is running away from me. At this point, it seems I am easily distracted from what I am trying to do.
I want to write about something positive or funny. I actually started writing about five different topics that all turned too serious for my liking. So, I look out my kitchen window. Dandelions.
There are dandelions everywhere and in every stage of the life they live. Many of them are now what my grandchildren call “wishes.” My mind wanders about the bright yellow flower (or weed as some call it). I have heard that the entire dandelion plant is edible. My plan is to make dandelion jelly this year at some point. Some have said that it tastes like honey and sunshine.
It’s highly nutritious and contains potent antioxidants according to www.healthline.com. They have been used for hundreds of years in herbal medicines and contain vitamins and minerals. Other benefits of ingesting the dandelion are it may aid in blood sugar management, reduce cholesterol, aid in weight loss and lower blood pressure. They are even safe for pets to eat in moderation.
Not only can the plant feed us, it is an important source of food for pollinators. The flowers provide both pollen and nectar. I have noticed an increase in the big bumble bees in my yard this year and am hopeful that my apple trees will produce. Last year was not great for apples.
I have also learned from www.mofga.org that dandelions, or “the teeth of the lion,” as they are also called, are good for lawns. The roots loosen hard-packed soil, aerate the earth and help reduce erosion. The deep root pulls nutrients such as calcium from the soil and makes these nutrients available to other plants.
Some see a weed and others see a wish. For me, when it goes to seed and becomes a “wishing flower,” it becomes sort of magical. My children and now my grandchildren will pick the flower, make a wish and blow the seeds to the wind. What can’t the dandelion do? In each and every stage of its life, it has purpose. Like the people I see around me of drastically varying ages, everyone has a purpose.
I think we can learn an awful lot from a dandelion.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
