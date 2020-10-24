I looked out this morning and the sun was gone. Turned on some music to start my day, I lost myself in a familiar song. I closed my eyes and I slipped away.
Monday, Oct. 12 at 10:59 p.m., I was in bed but couldn’t sleep. My phone rang and the caller ID said it was my brother, Bill. It made me nervous because he doesn’t usually call me at that hour unless it’s important.
It was important.
I met Stephen Luverne Campbell when I was 11 years old. His two boys (Kris and Kory) went to the same day care as Bill and I. All of us watched with excitement while our mom and dad fell in love. We finally had a two-parent household and as a bonus, two new brothers.
Steve taught me how to shoot pool, play frisbee, to appreciate music. He also showed me how a newspaper works, how to drive a car (or the Vista Cruiser), oh my gosh. The list of things that I feel are the most important parts of me I would probably have never known if it wasn’t for him being a part of my life. He was my dad because he truly wanted to be.
As I have mentioned before, I have a love for ’80s music. I have seen so many live performances that it’s hard to even remember them all. At almost every one that I attended, he was there with me. When I got to breathe in the same room Steve Perry was in, he was there. When Aerosmith played “Angel” perfectly, he was there. When I heard Night Ranger sing “Sister Christian,” he was there. In almost all of my favorite memories of my youth, he was there.
It is also because of him that ink runs through my blood. Dad worked at a print shop in Rochester when we first met. Eventually our family owned and operated the Pine Island Record and ran a print shop in Pine Island. I learned typesetting, bindery (collate, staple, number, fold, etc.), the boys even learned how to run the presses.
Eventually the marriage ended in divorce. Sadly, I didn’t see him much after that. I do remember well the last time, though. It was Christmas Eve quite a few years ago. I heard a knock and when I answered it, I was surprised to see him standing there at my front door, the snow falling lightly. He handed me a couple of CDs. One of them was Queensryche with a Post-It note stuck to cover to let me know which songs were the best and why. We talked for just a few minutes, he said goodbye and drove away.
Back to the phone call.
Kory had called Bill to tell him something important.
Dad had an aneurysm. He didn’t recover.
I am filled with so many emotions right now that it’s difficult to breathe or even to move. I am so very sad. Yet at the same moment, I am also so thankful. Thankful that I was lucky enough to know him, love him and call him dad.
Thank you, dad. For everything.
You never let me down, you’re always by my side, and I’ll never, never let you go…
— Steelheart
The first paragraph is from Boston’s tune More Than A Feeling.
