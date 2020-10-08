Looking back at childhood, it’s so easy to find funny stories to tell.
For example, one of my favorite childhood memories is my exposure to swimming lessons.
When I was 6, my parents moved into a home three houses up from the ocean in Milford, Connecticut. Knowing I would want to be in the water during the summer, they found swim lessons at the local high school through the American Red Cross, and signed me right up.
I still remember that pool like I was in it yesterday. To me, it was magical. At 3-feet deep, it was just right for my 6-year-old body. I could put my feet down on the bottom of reassurance when I needed, and it was a safe place to enjoy the water.
In terms of learning, I was a natural – or so I thought. I graduated from the beginner’s class and moved onto the advanced beginner’s. Given that I was already showing signs of being a true waterbug, I was thrilled.
There was only a small problem. The water where the classes were in the pool was over my head. When I realized that I couldn’t keep my feet on the bottom of the pool AND my head out of the water, to put it simply, I freaked out.
Back to the beginner’s class I went. Unbeknownst to me, the instructors began working on a plan. To be honest, I don’t know what they told my parents. It may have been simply putting the child where she was most comfortable – or perhaps the curriculum for the class changed. Given this was 40-plus years ago, who knows anymore?
All I knew was, at the end of the lesson cycle, the beginners were given a new task to end the class; we had to jump off the diving board into the deep end of the pool, where the instructor waited with a kickboard to help us if needed.
Like any 6-year-old caught between being terrified and being brave, I went back and forth on the pool deck. I went and got in line to go off the diving board, and then got out of line. Then I got back in line, and looked to my mom for reassurance.
Finally, I got up the courage to get out on the diving board. I walked to the end, then backed up. After a few more times of changing my mind – and one last glance at my mom for her approval – I finally went off the end of the board and into the water.
I churned for the surface, using my arms and legs exactly how I’d been taught. I popped up to the surface to find my instructor smiling at me.
The rest of the lesson, I must’ve gotten in line another three or four times to go off the diving board again. My confidence in my swimming ability only grew as I took to the Atlantic Ocean, though to my disgust, jellyfish would chase us from the water in August.
Eventually, I would become a lifeguard and teach swim lessons myself. But I think back to that day, and that 6-year-old standing at the end of the diving board often. I feel her fear – and marvel at her courage.
And I remember what it is like to be brave.
