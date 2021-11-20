Leroy was a farm boy, liked walking to town, walking and kicking a can on the way to play a little ball before season’s end. Chilly, almost no leaves on the trees, frost is on the way.
Leroy always started out kicking rocks ahead on the gravel road ’til he’d spot an empty can, a Hamms or Grain Belt or Schmidt in the ditch, go down, get it and quit kicking rocks. Kick the can out high like a fly ball, kick it out straight like a line drive, practice kicking it straight up and over his head and try to catch it behind his back, two-handed at first, one-handed with practice, then hot dog it, shimmy, shake, spin around a few times and skip and grin! Nobody looking, nobody around except Leroy, a gravel road, ditch, bare trees and empty beer cans from grownups, mostly.
Kicking cans, thinking he was smart, thinking what to make of himself…what to do if he grew up. Leroy had a couple mile walk each way to figure it out. “No hurry,” figured Leroy. “I’ll get there when I get there!”.
Soon enough, Leroy headed back home, same scenery on the other side of the road, pretty much the same number of beer cans, same kinds too. “Probably the same guys driving both ways, in and out of town to play some pool, have a few brew and head home. Grownups!” figured Leroy.
Once he got home, it was time for some chores. Get down to the wood pile, cut and carry some firewood to the porch. Back and forth, wood pile to porch and back, armload going up, empty going back. Having a good time! “I want enough wood on the porch for at least two nights,” said Leroy’s dad, not kidding. It would be and was hell getting woke up after dark and carrying wood after dark because the stack didn’t look like two nights worth!
Being pretty young, one of Leroy’s funnest challenges was cranking the ol’ Farmall F10 to life to cut the wood to firewood lengths on the buzz saw attached to the Farmall front and run off the pulley belt. But before the pulleys and pulley belt and buzz saw and all that could whine, Leroy got to crank the crank, clockwise he was told, and hope he’d set the choke and throttle and all that right so the tractor would come to life, sputter some, straighten out and run. He cranked the crank fast and didn’t stop cranking on a sputter or two; that was dangerous, the F10 might backfire and crank the crank the other way, counterclockwise, faster and more powerful than a big man, even Big John, could handle! Leroy knew, he’d sprained a wrist or two, heard stories of broken wrists, even elbows. Tough job, starting the ‘ol Farmall F10 but with a sharp buzz saw on the front and pulley belt the right tension, lots firewood got buzzed. Still, Leroy nicknamed the F10 a SOB! Smiling when he said it too because he knew not to say the whole words yet. That would be Lava bar soap time!! He was growing up, getting smarter it seemed, to him at least. And that seemed the most important at the time and Leroy’s still out there kickin’ beer cans down the road, both ways, cranking the right way when he can …
