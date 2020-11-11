I woke up Tuesday morning feeling entirely unsettled.
Several nights of not enough quality sleep will do that to a person, but there was also the obvious reason as well.
Tuesday was Election Day, and with an election that is being dubbed “the most important election of our time,” I suppose it was natural to be unsettled.
About halfway through my first cup of coffee, though, I realized there was another reason for the unease. I realized that Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, was probably going to be a day I remembered for the rest of my life.
It’s hard for me to sum up how broken I feel our political system is right now. I know many people on both sides of the aisle. But instead of creeping closer to the aisle, over the past several years, people have slid closer to the extremes.
After three months of almost non-stop political ads, I know I’m not alone in saying I felt ready to tear my hair out. And after more than a year of social media insanity, I’m pretty sure most of us are now trending toward bald.
Now, as the final tallies move toward the finish line in the presidential race, it’s clear that we will have challenges ahead. No matter who wins, this country made it very clear Nov. 3 that it is divided.
Voter turnout numbers from NBC News showed roughly 75.6 million votes for Joe Biden, and roughly 71.2 million for Donald Trump as of Wednesday afternoon.
Adding in the roughly 2.6 million votes for other candidates and then the estimated 8.5 million votes still to be counted, that puts us at about 150 million votes. With an estimated 239 million eligible voters in this country, that comes out to about 66% of eligible voters participating in the presidential election.
On one hand, that’s an incredible number that shows people are engaged in politics at a record level in the United States.
On the other hand, those numbers are at roughly an even split – Democrat or Republican. As this election has shown us, this country has many passionate people, and the loudest of them seem to be on one end of the spectrum or the other.
As a country, we function better together than we do apart. It is a lesson we have been forced to learn numerous times. It is also a lesson that we will apparently need to learn again.
Whatever the outcome of this presidential election, we as a country need to work together for the common good.
Now, we just need to find a compromise on what that common good is.
