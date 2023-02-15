Color Guard
John Woodrow Mug 2022

Well folks, it’s a tradition at Aitkin High School and it’s a rarity among schools anywhere according to experts in such things. It is the presenting of the colors before every Gobbler game by the Aitkin American Legion and the VFW. 

They have been a fixture at Gobbler home games for decades and not many are appreciated as much as this stalwart crew. Oops, I should say several crews as they have expanded a little over the years. 

