I am a member of the Facebook group “Remember Aitkin When…” and someone posed the question “Does anyone remember or had a grandparent who remembered, when the aviator Amelia Earhart appeared in a parade in Aitkin? My mother remembered seeing her. From my research I am thinking it may have been in July 1935?”
Being an Earhart fan, I was intrigued. After I was finished with my “regular” work for the day, I went down to the dungeon of the Aitkin Age building where we keep all of the archives of the paper throughout the years. I searched through the month of June through September in the 1935 volume. Nope. Nothing about Earhart in there. I was disappointed.
I responded to the group that there was nothing to be found. Someone said they had a family member who remembered something about October. Back to the basement ...
In the Oct. 11, 1935 Aitkin Age, there it was! I was so excited to share the find with the group, After taking a picture with my phone I uploaded it to the Facebook page. It reads,
Jimmie had a nickle, but he didn’t have it long.
And so, Aitkin had Amelia Earhart Saturday, but we didn’t have her long. Miss Earhart, the world’s first flying woman, who had been at Duluth and Hibbing, arrived in Aitkin Saturday morning on her way to the Twin Cities, where she was to lecture.
Dannie Sjodin saw a frowsly haired woman in outing clothes enter Mrs. Allis’ place for breakfast. He spotted her and got hold of his pal, Bobbie Kerlan, and the boys stuck around for half an hour. When Miss Earhart came out, she was asked for her autograph. She inquired: “Who do you think I am?” Dannie replied: “Amelia Earhart,” and she said: “You’re right.” The boys got their autographs and Miss Earhart drove about town, got gas from Paul Lovegren and was on her way. She was traveling alone.
Wow, for a fleeting moment, this historic icon was here! The very first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. But, did you know that she was also an author? She wrote best-selling books about her flying experiences according to Wikipedia and was instrumental in the formation of a group called The Ninety-Nines, an organization for female pilots.
She is presumed to have died while attempting to become the first woman to circle the globe in an aircraft in 1937 (just two years after she made an appearance here), Wikipedia also said. She and her navigator Fred Noonan disappeared over the central Pacific Ocean. They were last seen on July 2, 1937 on the last land stop before Howland Island and one of their final legs of the flight. She died just three weeks before her 40th birthday. She was also known as Lady Lindy after Charles Lindbergh.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.