So last weekend we went down by Cambridge to watch our 12-year-old granddaughter play some softball.
This is her second year of being serious about the game and first year of being good. She’s tall, lanky, runs fast. She hits good, steals second, steals third; stole home a couple times. Teases, dares the opposing catcher with a strong lead from third. She got tagged out at home, hard, last weekend. Catcher’s payback maybe! LaLa catches and throws the ball with authority, acts like she knows what’s happening on a ballfield. Scrappy ball player. One fly ball last weekend dropped to the ground beside her and I offered, “Wind took it, LaLa, way to go!”
The kids take their little league ball serious down there. Multiple groomed fields being played at the same time, 12U, 14U so on. They got fences, bleachers, groomed infields, manicured outfields. Enthused, encouraging parents and coaches and seeing-eye umps. Cool to watch, LaLa swinging, warming up her bat in the box, waiting on a screamer from the mound, another warming up on-deck, the coach and other players calling out, “C’mon Natalia, give ‘er h—-!” (Correction: “C’mon Natalia, get a hit!”), so on. Lala’s parents let me call her LaLa, everyone else calls her Natalia. I suppose they think, someday, I’ll get it right. Doubtful, but I got good intentions.
LaLa came from a Russian orphanage when she was two. Came from Vladivostok, a distance from everywhere. Our daughter Cameo, son-in-law Chad and granddaughter Sydney went and got her. They were touched by compassion, I guess, by a little Russian girl in a Vladivostok orphanage. Cameo, Chad and Lil Syd make Kathy and I proud that way. Other ways too.
Cameo wasn’t much at sports, just not much interested, I guess. Took after her mom, not me. Chad was a good ballplayer, I’m sure. Like most farm kids that I grew up with, I loved baseball, playing peewee, pony league, high school, Legion and town team. Played until I enlisted in the service. Seemed natural, like milking cows.
LaLa also enjoys taking those walks and talks in the woods like Cameo. Talk unimportant stuff like kinds of trees, pointing out poison ivy, stopping for skunks and porcupines; seeing the white tail flash of a relaxed deer we scared up. A lot of the time walking and talking is just walking. Maybe pick a few berries here and there.
On one walk, I asked. “Now LaLa, you ain’t spreadin’ none of that Marxism down at Cambridge Middle School, is you?” “No grandpa, they have this security guy walking the halls, called Dallas. He’s on the lookout for that kind of stuff, took over for 1950’s (“Have you no shame”) Joe McCarthy!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.