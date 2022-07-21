Joel Sydnes Mug

So last weekend we went down by Cambridge to watch our 12-year-old granddaughter play some softball. 

This is her second year of being serious about the game and first year of being good. She’s tall, lanky, runs fast. She hits good, steals second, steals third; stole home a couple times. Teases, dares the opposing catcher with a strong lead from third. She got tagged out at home, hard, last weekend. Catcher’s payback maybe! LaLa catches and throws the ball with authority, acts like she knows what’s happening on a ballfield. Scrappy ball player. One fly ball last weekend dropped to the ground beside her and I offered, “Wind took it, LaLa, way to go!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.