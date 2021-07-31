The green, expansive lawn is as American as apple pie. In fact, over 40 million acres of land in the U.S. have some type of lawn on it. According to a 2005 study published by the journal Environmental Management, “That’s three times more than corn, or any other irrigated crop.”
The creation of the American lawn is credited to Frederick Law Olmsted. In 1868, Olmsted was commissioned to plan one of the first suburban communities in America. He envisioned a sprawling lawn that flowed from one yard into the other, beautifying and uniting the landscape.
In England, lawns were reserved for the rich and their estates. Lawns were a status symbol, signalling, essentially, “I don’t need to cultivate or work my land for economic gain.” By contrast, Olmsted and other American landscape designers, by democratizing the lawn, used the sprawling expanse to unite the middle class.
Having a lawn came with responsibilities and expectations. In many suburban communities, lawns are required to look the same. A neighbor who let their grass grow or brown might be seen as neglectful. In some communities, homeowner associations impose fines on those who don’t play by the local lawn management rules.
But lawns have their critics, pointing to, among other concerns, the quantity of water required to maintain them. The Environmental Protection Agency estimated that between 30-60% of the freshwater in urban areas is used for landscaping maintenance. Every day, Americans use nine billion gallons of water to maintain their lawns..
This seems outrageous when you reflect on the fact that 72% of Minnesota is presently experiencing a severe drought and headlines in regional newspapers this week include “Gooseberry Falls could dry up by August” and “Water wells to dry up across the state.”
Additionally, many lawns depend on chemicals like herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer, which pollute the air and contaminate nearby water sources. This, combined with habitat loss, has contributed to widespread biodiversity loss—more than one million plants and animals are at risk of extinction and insects face a faster rate than most mammals and birds.
In his new book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” entomologist Douglas Tallamy explained that the chain reaction of biodiversity loss starts at the insect level. Tallamy said that if half of all homeowners converted their lawns back to native plants, it would collectively amount to an area larger than all the national parks in the continental U.S.
Additionally, unlike grass, the native fauna and flora have adapted to local climates and rainfalls and will not require irrigation in order to flourish.
The negatives add up against the American lawn. Plus, consider the time it takes to mow. That’s time I’d rather spend fishing, swimming or walking the trails with my dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.