When will the cycle end?
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, a coroner confirmed the remains found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest were those of Gabby Petito – a 22-year-old woman who had been road-tripping across the country with her fiance – and that her death was a homicide.
Petito’s story became national news in the last two weeks, as she was first reported missing and her fiance returned home from the trip without her. Now, the fiance Brian Laundrie is missing as well, after disappearing into a nature reserve last week.
Most people were probably expecting this end result – that a body would be found instead of a living person. But the details that are now coming out paint a picture many women know far too well – a potential pattern of emotional and physical abuse.
Whether or not Laundrie is responsible for Petito’s death remains to be seen. That is for lawyers, judges and courts to decide. But how many bodies need to pile up before we realize how some women are treated by some men? How many have to die?
The pain of the Petito case should resonate locally, just two years after the death of Michelle Mae – who was killed by Joshua Karjala. The 36-year-old Swatara resident will now spend a minimum of 16 years in jail, but the sentence does not address the inequity of the moment. A woman is dead, by the hands of a man she had trusted.
Every human being deserves to be treated with respect. Every person has value on this Earth. A rise in tensions in a relationship does not always equate with abuse, but that rise should be taken seriously.
In the case of Petito, the signs were apparently there. An interaction with the police, a ranger apparently telling the young woman that the relationship was “toxic.” Later in the week, there were further reports of other “altercations.”
At what point do we move past the recognition of abuse after the fact and another death in the books? Both women and men need to know exiting a relationship is an alternative.
Please. PLEASE. If you need help exiting an abusive relationship, know that there is help available. Locally, you can reach out to HOPE – Healing Opportunity Provided Equally – in Aitkin. Call 218-927-2327 or toll free at 888-276-1720, or email help@aitkinhope.org.
Please spread this message, and know there is a way out.
