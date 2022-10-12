My mom is 70 years old. Wow, how did that happen? I hadn’t seen my mother in almost a decade. We have a strained relationship at best now although for a few years we were the best of friends. I have gone through all of the emotions to grieve the relationship over the years. Lately I’ve been thinking I’d like to see her once more and get some closure to that part of my life.
I am absolutely someone who burns bridges and builds walls. I have no regrets about that or the ones who were in my life that no longer are. I will never burn the bridge on my relationship with my mom. I have a great love and respect for her.
Not every memory is good. We both made our fair share of mistakes along the way and here we are now. I will always remember how she did what she had to do to take care of my brother and me. She did it alone for a very long time. I may not have understood her when I was growing up but having gone through similar circumstances when I was a much younger adult, I found I could relate to her more.
My son had to be in Rochester on Thursday so I drove him down. He had an appointment that we didn’t want to miss, so we left plenty early just in case there was a lot of road construction or traffic was bad. We made it to Rochester about an hour and a half early.
The only thing I knew about how to find her these days is her phone number and I knew she worked at a company that had two locations in the city I used to live and work in. We went to the first location and didn’t see her. I asked an employee if they knew if she worked there. She didn’t know but said she would ask someone who did know. The answer from the other employee was yes, but her shift wouldn’t begin until later that same day.
I took Mark to his appointment and sat in the car playing solitaire on my phone and thinking about if I really wanted to see her or not. During my thought process, I decided that I may not get this opportunity again so I will do it. When Mark’s meeting was over we headed to her place of employment.
Mark asked me if I felt nervous. Surprisingly, I didn’t. I really didn’t know what to expect as far as a reaction from her, but wasn’t nervous. We went through the doors and he spotted her first. When we got nearer to her she saw him and did a double take, then she saw me.
We talked, we hugged, we said “I love you.” We talked some more about what was going on in our lives now and then we said goodbye.
We made no plans to see each other or talk to each other again and that’s OK. If that is our last memory together, it was a good one.
