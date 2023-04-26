So I’ve been down to the Cities for a few weeks, only a week and a half left to go. Back up north on the weekends. Fortunately!
Like old times when we lived in the Cities. Like, off to work in the morning, merge with traffic, avoid the hotheads and rage behind the wheel. An hour commute each way ain’t bad. Park in the lot, walk in, greet the front desk, “Hi, how’s it goin’, nice day, glad to be here, let’s do it,” and get to it. It was a good job, five days a week, paid the mortgage and living and paid for the place up north where we wanted to be and are now.
It’s OK here in Minneapolis. It’s the middle of April, greener than up north, leaf buds are further along, several cardinals are competing their scarlet beauty outside the window. I haven’t seen any robins yet.
Minneapolis has Minnehaha Park with the falls and creek and cliffside hideaways. And a special place behind the falls. Always been my favorite place to be here, a sort of natural getaway in the hustle bustle city. Today the falls are raging, roaring, spraying the stone bridge below and racing through more stone bridges on its way to the Mississippi.
So the Cities are OK, the falls are awesome, the river road parkways are relaxing and, soon, I’ll be back up north!
We didn’t get to do maple syrup this year. Oh well, do it next year and so on. We’re down to our last quart in the fridge, then it’s store-bought syrup till next spring. Absence makes the heart and taste buds grow fonder, or something.
I’m anxious to pull up to the house Friday afternoon, put the bags inside … and take a hike. Probably mosey on the top of hills, stay fairly dry and take in the views. The ponds below both sides of the hills should be mostly ice free, the pair of swans will be in their annual summer homestead, deer will be nibbling the first green grass shoots. Birds will be singing, frogs will be chirping, crows cawing and everyone and me will be smiling!
