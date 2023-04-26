So I’ve been down to the Cities for a few weeks, only a week and a half left to go. Back up north on the weekends. Fortunately!

Like old times when we lived in the Cities. Like, off to work in the morning, merge with traffic, avoid the hotheads and rage behind the wheel. An hour commute each way ain’t bad. Park in the lot, walk in, greet the front desk, “Hi, how’s it goin’, nice day, glad to be here, let’s do it,” and get to it. It was a good job, five days a week, paid the mortgage and living and paid for the place up north where we wanted to be and are now.

