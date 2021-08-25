When I was a child, I had no problems growing out my hair.
Then again, I wasn’t the one deciding on the hairstyle. My mother found a style she liked – it’s referred to as a “mushroom cut” and if you want something similar, look at Dorothy Hamill – and I stuck with that until I tried perms in middle school.
Since then, it’s been a cycle of “grow it out, get sick of the related heavy-hair headaches and get it all chopped off.” My mom even tried bribing me to grow it out long, but to no avail.
As many of you will notice, my column picture has changed since I got here in December 2019. For years, I’d gone with short hair and lots of what is euphemistically referred to as “hair product.” Or in other words, I’d put a handful of hair glue in my left hand, swirl it onto both hands and see what kind of spikes I got on any given day.
Enter March 2020 and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With salons being closed and uncertainty on how the virus could be spread, I decided I finally had my motivation to grow my hair out. Outside of a few minor trims to take off dead ends, I haven’t had a haircut since February 2020.
That decision has brought a fair amount of discussion among family and friends – along with a lot of opinions (nearly all positive). The consensus is, my hair looks better long. Right now, I’m caught between the “ponytail of convenience, thanks to the summer heat” and “what am I going to do in the winter, when I have to wear hats?”
Don’t worry, this isn’t me asking for advice. I’ll figure something out eventually. But the thoughts brought me back to a story I did in the Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, area a few years ago. A young lady with long hair – and what was called “mermaid” hair dye, a mix of blue, turquoise and green. Since her private school didn’t allow hair dye, she was getting it cut and donating her hair to a Locks of Love-type organization.
I don’t think my hair is quite long enough to donate yet – you need a minimum of 10 inches – but it is a thought. While most of us get choices about what to do with our hair, children suffering from hair loss do not. I can’t imagine what kinds of angst a child would go through being “different” in that way and the idea of helping them out kind of appeals to me.
There’s still at least another year before my hair will be long enough to do that, so ... we’ll see. But in the meantime, I think of the young lady with the mermaid hair and her decision to donate – and wonder who will be next to follow in her footsteps.
Editor’s note: some places to look into for donation include wigsforkids.org, locksoflove.org and hairweshare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.