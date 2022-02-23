So, I have been thinking a lot about cancer lately. I was only in my 20s when I lost my dad to malignant melanoma.
At that time my brother had been preaching on street corners playing his guitar for quite a while. My dad and I were fairly new born-again Christians. In all of our fervor, my brother and I prayed for, and expected, our dad to be completely healed. That was not to be.
The sequence of events began in 1969 when dad saw a doctor for a mole on his arm that had changed. In the five years following that, he underwent chemotherapy and had half a lung removed. He became so sick from the chemotherapy. It was a tumor with tentacles in his brain that took him out in 1974 at the age of 53.
All that is old news and only memories now. What I am thinking about is the situation Chad Hermans is facing right now (The Age told his story in the Jan. 12, 2022 issue).
Can you even imagine being barely over the age of 30 when you are told your cancer has only a 20% survival rate over five years? That’s the prime of one’s life with so much to look forward to. Chad’s cancer, a rare malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor, is being treated aggressively. His last scan after several rounds of radiation and chemotherapy showed some tumors shrunk but some grew by millimeters. Chad remains upbeat and hopeful.
Early in the 20th century, only cancers small and localized enough to be completely removed by surgery were curable. Later, radiation was used after surgery to control small tumor growths that were not surgically removed. Finally, chemotherapy was added to destroy small tumor growths that had spread beyond the reach of the surgeon and radiotherapist.
According to the American Cancer Society, metastatic cancer was first cured in 1956 when methotrexate was used to treat a rare tumor called choriocarcinoma. Over the years, chemotherapy drugs have successfully treated many people with cancer. Long-term remissions and even cures of many patients with Hodgkin disease and childhood ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) treated with chemo were first reported during the 1960s. Cures of testicular cancer were seen during the next decade.
Many other cancers can be controlled with chemo for long periods of time, even if they are not cured. Today, several approaches are available to improve the activity and reduce the side effects of chemo.
Of course, I would like to see Chad completely healed of this deadly disease. But I am not the one who gets to decide.
As a side note, my brother and I learned at dad’s funeral just how many lives dad had touched. One person came to know Jesus personally and became a minister.
I guess when we think everything is horrible, there can be good things to come out of it.
